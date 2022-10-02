Ryan Fox rockets into second spot at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has rocketed into second place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland after shooting the second-best third-round score of the day.

After his second-round two-over 74 in treacherous conditions on the Carnoustie course had propped him up a place to 10th, six shots off the pace, Fox enjoyed an even better time of it on moving day at the DP World Tour event.

After parring the first four holes on the Kingsbarns course, the 35-year-old then reeled off four birdies in his next five holes, then picked up another shot at the 12th, before his only blemish of the day came with bogey at 15.

The world No 46 responded immediately, however, with an eagle at the very next hole, and backed that up with a sixth birdie of the day at 17 to complete a brilliant seven-under 65 – a score matched by just three other players and bettered by only the 64 from Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, who sits in a tie for 30th.

READ MORE:

* Lydia Ko goes low to move up leaderboard at Volunteers of America Classic

* Ryan Fox remains in the hunt after treacherous day at Dunhill Links Championship

* PGA Tour launches explosive LIV Golf lawsuit counterclaim



At 11-under, Fox, who has missed the cut in his last two completed events, either side of withdrawing from the European PGA Championship, sits in a three-way tie for second with Englishman Daniel Gavins and Sweden’s Alex Noren, who carded 67 and 69, respectively in their third rounds.

They sit four shots back from England’s Richard Mansell, the world No 218 who is chasing his first victory on the European tour, doubling his lead after posting a 67.

“I’ve been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays,” said Mansell, who has three top-five finishes this year. “Every time, they say in golf, that you don’t lose, you learn. That’s what I feel like I’ve done really well this year.

1 NEWS Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour that will use simulators for long shots, live shots for the shorter ones and only two hours.

“Tomorrow there’s a lot of golf. It’s links golf, anything can happen. It’s St Andrews. People can shoot 60. I’m just really focused on myself right now. I’m going to try and shoot a good score and see where it puts me. And just not worry about anyone else.”

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier has lost his lead on the second-tier Challenge Tour but remains right in the hunt for a second successive title.

The 24-year-old, who claimed victory at last week’s Swiss Challenge, shot a two-under 70 in the third round of the Hopps Open de Provence in France to be in a three-way tie for second at 10-under, two shots back.

- With AP