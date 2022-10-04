Ryan Fox soars to career-highest 25th in world after winning Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Ryan Fox’s stunning triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has seen the Kiwi golfer soar to a career-high No 25 in the world rankings.

Fox held his nerve on Sunday (Monday NZT) to pip Sweden’s Alex Noren and England’s Callum Shinkwin by one shot at St Andrews in Scotland to claim the biggest title of his blossoming career.

And the 35-year-old Aucklander – son of former All Black Grant Fox – has been handsomely rewarded for his third victory on the DP World Tour in the latest rankings, shooting up 22 places.

Fox has overtaken major winners Adam Scott (31), Brooks Koepka (32) and is just below LIV Golf rebels Dustin Johnson (23) and Abraham Ancer (24) in the standings.

Players on the rebel Saudi-backed series currently don’t earn any ranking points, complicating the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) system.

Nevertheless, Fox has now broken into the world’s top 25 for the first time. His previous best placing on was 46, achieved in July on the back of his seventh top-10 finish from 10 starts.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ryan Fox shows off his silverware after winnng the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

Only three other Kiwi men have spent time inside the top 50 since the OWGR system was launched in 1986, with 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell peaking at No 12, Frank Nobilo getting as high as 21 and Danny Lee ranked 34th in February 2016.

It caps a remarkable rise for Fox, who started the year ranked a lowly 213th and was recently snubbed for the Presidents Cup for a player ranked 67 places lower than him.

He pocketed NZ$1.43 million for winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, his second title this year after a wire-to-wire victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates in February.

Fox had started the final day at the Old Course four shots behind leader Richard Mansell of England. But the New Zealander shot a sublime 68 to win on 15-under for the tournament. Mansell, meanwhile, struggled to a closing 76 to tie for seventh place.

The win saw Fox soar to third on the European tour rankings behind Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, giving him the chance to challenge for the prestigious Harry Vardon Trophy awarded to the winner of the Race to Dubai.

“I guess after the good run I had in the middle of the year, that was always the goal, to give myself a chance going into Dubai,” Fox said.

“It's pretty cool to have that. Obviously a couple of pretty good players on that rankings list, so I'll have to do something even more special to get ahead of those guys but just to be in the mix is pretty good.”