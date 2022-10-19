LIV Golf chief threatens to create own majors if 'Big Four' ban rebels

The chief executive of Golf Saudi has made the astonishing pledge “to set up our own majors” if the ‘big four’ ban the LIV rebels from their historic events.

Majed Al Sorour is the businessman connected to the Saudi royal family who led the bid to take professional golf to the Kingdom – starting with the Saudi International on the European Tour three years ago – and who, alongside Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the US$600 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been instrumental in the formation of the breakaway league that has split the elite male game in two.

As well as their roles at Newcastle United – Al-Rumayyan is chairman of the Premier League club and earlier this year appointed Al Sorour as a director to the board – the pair have handed Greg Norman an open chequebook to launch a rival series to golf’s traditional tours, signing the likes of Open champion Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka with investment already topping US$2 billion (NZ$3.51 billion).

With the might of PIF in its corner, LIV has, in a matter of four months, transformed the sport’s landscape, with chief executive Norman railing against the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for what he claims to be “monopolism” and of running “a tyranny and closed shop”.

However, with speculation intensifying over how the bigwigs at the Masters, US Open, Open and USPGA will react, Al Sorour has issued a threat which is certain to gain exposure as well as ridicule.

“For now, the majors are siding with the Tour, and I don’t know why,” Sorour told The New Yorker. “If the majors decide not to have our players play? I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players. Honestly, I think all the tours are being run by guys who don’t understand business.”

How ‘a LIV major’ would look and work is anyone’s guess. Clearly, its only method to try to trump history would be by throwing yet more money into the pot, although the 48-man LIV fields already play for $25 million in its “normal events” with $50 million up for grabs in next week’s team grand finale in Miami.

There have been rumours of a ‘Super LIV’ event with a $100 million (£88.4 million) purse and $50 million (£44.2 million) going to the winners, but they remain unsubstantiated whispers, with LIV insiders shrugging off the conjecture. But Al Sorour’s comments will inevitably lend credence to this range gossip.

To many observers, this declaration will serve only to underline LIV’s disconnect with the game’s culture and traditions. In The New Yorker’s 6500-word exposé, the claim is made that the Saudis attempted to rent the Augusta clubhouse during the Masters so it could wine and dine the top players, an audacious request that would obviously have been treated with contempt by the green jackets.

Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, has been named in a lawsuit brought in the US by LIV against the PGA Tour, claiming that “he personally instructed a number of participants in the 2022 Masters not to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series”. It is still considered highly unlikely that Ridley will banish the rebels from next April’s tournament, especially the six past champions on the LIV roster.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Phil Mickelson infamously described the Saudis as “scarymotherf.....s” to deal with before signing up.

Al Sorour: ‘We don’t kill gays, I’ll just tell you that’

However, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, has said that the Open’s qualifying systems will be analysed after the LIV emergence and the same applies to the US Open and USPGA. Meanwhile, in his ever more desperate attempts to gain his series official world ranking status, Norman has slammed the Tour and majors for colluding to ensure the LIV players tumble down the rankings, effectively shutting off one of the main qualification routes.

This dispute has been getting increasingly nasty and Al Sorour’s statements will raise tensions yet further. He belittled reports that LIV offered $700 million (£618.78 million) to sign Tiger Woods – “It’s not straight-out money, I never offered him that money – not even close to that” – and insisted that LIV has been turning away other big names. “We have many players who want to come in now,” he said. “But I need to protect my people.”

Al Sorour also dismissed the by now infamous quotes from Mickelson, in which the six-time major winner called the Saudis “scarymotherf.....s” to deal with and cited the country’s “horrid human rights record”. “We don’t kill gays, I’ll just tell you that,” Al Sorour told the influential US magazine.

Of course, Mickelson’s tirade was published just as LIV was attempting to launch in February and the ensuing backlash caused multiple players to come out in support of the PGA Tour, including Johnson, who later jumped ship anyway.

Sorour detailed how near they came to canning the operation, but in doing so his description of the lesser-ranked players – “the mediocres” – with whom LIV was forced to fill up the earlier fields might not go down well in the locker room.

“I called the boss [Al Rumayyan] and said, ‘Everyone’s walking away. Do you want to do it, or not?’” Sorour said, before setting out his plan. “Get the biggest mediocres, get the 10 that we have, get you and I, and let’s go play for US$25 million (NZ$38.7 million).”