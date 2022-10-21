Ryan Fox makes solid start to Mallorca Golf Open in Spain

Ryan Fox has made a solid start to his latest DP World Tour tournament, as he looks to finish his time in Spain better than the way it began.

It’s been an up and down time of it for the Kiwi No 1 of late, having missed the cut in four of his last five events – including a withdrawal after the first round of the BMW PGA Championship due to a barbecue mishap – mixed with the biggest win of his career at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Last week at the Andalucia Masters he was one shot shy of making it to the weekend, at four-over, but the world No 25 has gone a decent way to bouncing back after carding a three-under 68 in the opening round of the Mallorca Golf Open on Friday (NZ time).

While the 35-year-old bogeyed his first hole at the Son Muntaner course in Palma, it proved his only blemish of the day, quickly going on to pick up a shot at hole three, and also adding birdies at nine, 11 and 17.

Fox’s 68 has him in a 15-way tie for 16th, five shots off the pace set by Marcus Armitage.

The Englishman posted a blemish-free eight-under 63 and is one shot clear of Dutchman Daan Huizing.