Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox one shot off lead at Mallorca Open after stunning eagle

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is in a good position to land a third DP World Tour win of the season and close the gap on Rory McIlroy at the top of the money list as he sits just one off the lead at halfway in the Mallorca Open.

England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record on Friday (Saturday NZT) to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage.

After carding a three-under 68 in the opening round, world No 25 Fox shot a superb bogey-free 64 to sit in second place on 10 under par.

He began his second round with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th before picking up another shot at the 17th to turn in 33.

The 35-year-old Aucklander started his back nine with two successive birdies, holing his approach into the par-four third from 108 yards for a stunning eagle before closing out with six straight pars.

“I had a great number, I had 100 metres on the nose, a little bit downwind,” Fox said of his miraculous shot on the third pin.

“The ball's going a long way this week so it was just a full lob wedge and obviously it looked pretty good.

“I didn't see it go in, it was sort of hidden by that bunker, but knew it was going to be pretty good in the air and it got a nice little cheer behind the green, which was nice.

DP World Tour Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox remembers his late friend Shane Warne as he savours the biggest win of his career.

“It was a nice little bonus on the scorecard there. I think it's the second shot I've holed this year so it was nice to get one.”

Fox currently sits in third place in the DP World Tour rankings, behind Northern Ireland’s McIlroy and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

His form had been patchy recently, missing the cut in four of his last five events but scoring the biggest win of his career at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews earlier this month.

Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one.

His total of 11 under par gives him the narrow advantage over Fox.

“Going back a month, I was in a position where I could lose my card and had a 12th in Italy, 26th in France and 10th in the Dunhill [Links Championship] which secured my place for the year,” the 34-year-old Whitnell told Sky Sports.

“Now I've got bigger goals and aspirations to make the last two events.”

A first European Tour title would take Whitnell from 91st to 35th on the money list, with the top 60 qualifying for the lucrative Nedbank Golf Challenge and the top 50 contesting the season-ending European Tour Championship in Dubai.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is three shots off the lead after two late bogeys in his 69, with compatriot and defending champion Jeff Winther two strokes further back after also recording a 69.

Australian Scott Hend had a two-under 69 that ensured he would make the cut in joint-36th on a three-under total, while fellow countryman Maverick Antcliff also made it to the weekend at one under after a 70.

Jason Scrivener, though, missed out by one shot, with a second level-par round.

- Additional reporting by Stuff