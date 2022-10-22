Lydia Ko bolts into contention at the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship

NZ's Lydia Ko is in title contention after three rounds of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Lydia Ko did just what she’s meant to on moving day to climb into title contention at the BMW Ladies Championship on Saturday.

The New Zealand golfer shot a six under par third round of 66 at the Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea to end the day in a two-way tie for second place, just one shot off the lead held by Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul.

Starting the third round at eight-under, and four shots off the pace, Ko made her move on the front nine with four birdies to catapult into a share of the lead at the turn.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko is in contention at the BMW Ladies Championship.

She missed three reasonable birdie putts early in the back nine, but picked up another shot with a birdie on the par-five 15th after a superb fairway wood into the green for her second shot and finished the day with her sixth birdie on the final hole.

Thitikul also made six birdies but did have a bogey in her 67, while Andrea Lee of the US shot 70 to be tied with Ko on -14.

Ko went into the week ranked No 1 on the LPGA Tour’s season-long points standings, the Race to the CME Globe, and she has a golden opportunity to extend that lead with a victory on Sunday.

The 25-year-old also leads in the hunt for the Vare Trophy, aiming to come the first back-to-back winner of the award for the lowest scoring average since Stacy Lewis in 2013 and 2014, while she began the tournament fourth in the Rolex Player of the Year standings behind Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Thitikul.

SKY SPORT An eagle late in her second round at the BMW Championship as Lydia Ko in the title mix.

Two players – Ariya Jutanugarn and Na Yeon Choi – made holes-in-one in the third round, both winning a BMW car.