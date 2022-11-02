Lydia Ko cites 'logistical reasons' for surprise split from coach Sean Foley

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko tears up after a meaningful title win in her birth country of South Korea.

Lydia Ko has parted ways with the coach who has overseen what the Kiwi golfer herself labelled her most consistent campaign to date.

In a social media post, the world No 3 confirmed she and Sean Foley, her swing coach of more than two years, had called it quits due to “logistical reasons”.

Ko didn’t announce a new coach in her post. However, according to a Golfweek report, Ko’s manager and sister, Sura, said the 25-year-old was working on an unofficial basis with former instructor Ted Oh.

The timing of the split has raised questions, given Ko has surged up the rankings under Foley, and boasts two wins from 11 top-five finishes this season.

Ko, who last week won the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, her 18th LPGA career win, also leads both the tour’s scoring and player of the year races.

“When I first met Sean, I was in a place where I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself and in my game,” Ko wrote.

“Over the past two years he has helped me evolve as a better player and person. Our time together was full of so much learning, laughter. Last month, we decided to go our own ways as a coach and player due to logistical reasons, but Sean will always be a close friend. Sean has been and will be a mentor to me. Thank you again, Sean, for your inspiration and your support in my golf and personal life.”

Ko and Foley started working together in July 2020, when the Kiwi was in a rut and ranked outside the top 50.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Kiwi golfer in action at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea last week.

Hindered by psychological and swing struggles after numerous tweaks under a raft of coaches, Foley started by showing Ko videos of her swing when she took the LPGA by storm, spending a staggering 85 weeks ranked first in the world between February 2015 and June 2017.

Foley, who replaced Jorge Parada, didn’t try to reinvent the wheel, instead opting to dig up what worked in the past for the South Korean born Kiwi.

“I am just challenging her to find what is already inside of her,” as he put it at the time.

Less than a year after teaming up, she snapped a 1084-day drought by winning the Lotte Championship last April.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Swing coach Sean Foley is no longer working with Kiwi Lydia Ko.

It prompted a heartfelt post by Foley, who credited the Kiwi for revitalising his passion for coaching.

Foley joins Parada, Oh, David Whelan, Gary Gilchrist, David Leadbetter and Guy Wilson on Ko’s list of former coaches.

Ko is not in the field for this week’s Toto Japan Classic, but is expected to tee off in the Pelican Women’s Championship and CME Group Tour Championship to wrap up the year.