Ryan Fox shoots sizzling first round 64 in South Africa to boost hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox continues his stunning form with a first round 64 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox reeled off five birdies and an eagle on the back nine to take the first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on Thursday (Friday NZT) and boost his hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the European Tour rankings.

Fox opened his challenge at Sun City with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead over England's Luke Donald.

McIlroy isn't playing in the penultimate tournament of the season in Sun City and a victory would put Fox top of the rankings ahead of next week's season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The New Zealander made three straight birdies on the 9th, 10th and 11th and then added an eagle at 14th, a 600-yard par 5. He set himself up for that eagle with a 243-yard second shot with a 7-iron to within four feet. He made two more birdies on his last two holes and is very much in the running for a third win on the tour this year.

His latest title came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last month.

“It feels a bit strange to be honest,” Fox said after his stunning opening round at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City. “I guess this golf course has kicked my arse several times before, so maybe it was just nice to me today, and is going to come back and bite me tomorrow!”

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox acknowledges the crowd after shooting a first round 64 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

“I think this is hard gold course to really keep your foot on the gas, I think it’s going to come back and bite you at some point. You’ve got to pick your moments and I couldn’t have wished for a better start today.

“I figure if you can get to double digits under par around here for the most part you're going to be pretty close come Sunday.”

Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, enjoyed something of a return to form by going bogey-free in his 65.

Donald hasn't won a tournament on either the European Tour or PGA Tour for a decade but found the Gary Player Country Club layout to his liking.

Italy's Guido Migliozzi is third, three off the lead after a 67.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood only managed a 70 and is in a share of 12th place. His big setback was a double-bogey six on the 8th but he pulled it back with four birdies and no more dropped shots after that.

Fleetwood is defending the title he won in Sun City in 2019. The Nedbank Golf Challenge was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year is the 40th time the Sun City tournament has been played. It was previously known as the Million Dollar Challenge and was born in controversy after being first held in 1981 during the height of apartheid in South Africa.