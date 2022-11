Ryan Fox in share of lead as rain interrupts Sun City's Nedbank Golf Challenge

Ryan Fox shelters under an umbrella on the first hole during the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Luke Donald and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and then rain interrupted the second round.

The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Sunday to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.

There was just enough time for European Ryder Cup captain Donald to pick up a birdie on No. 2 to join Fox at the top of the leaderboard on 8 under par. Fox, the overnight leader after an opening-round 64, also birdied No. 2 but dropped a shot on the next hole.

England's Donald hasn't won a tournament on the European or PGA Tour for a decade, while New Zealand's Fox would overtake Rory McIlroy at the top of the European tour season rankings with a victory at Sun City. McIlroy isn't playing at the Nedbank Challenge.

There is one more tournament on the 2022 schedule after the Nedbank, the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai next week.

Donald and Fox are two clear of Ross Fisher, Rasmus Højgaard and Guido Migliozzi, who also didn't complete their second rounds.

England's Fisher made good progress up the leaderboard with three birdies and an eagle in the 10 holes he managed to complete.

The Nedbank Challenge is being played for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 versions were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.