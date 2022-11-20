At 51, golfing millionaire Steven Alker proves good things take time, great things a little longer

The Kiwi golf star is confirmed for next year's tournament having won three events, including a major, this year.

Life begins at 50, right? In Steven Alker’s case, make that 50 years plus 20 days. That’s when his life as a professional golfer began reaching new heights.

Until then, Alker had dined on the edge of the lucrative PGA Tour, or on its second-tier tour, where golfers wander the US backroads, or countries such as Colombia and Panama, in search of around 10% of the money on offer to PGA Tour players.

When he turned 50, Alker was eligible for the Champions Tour, and the chance to again drive in golf’s fast lanes. This year his earnings topped $7.44m.

Hamiltonian Alker qualified for his first PGA Champions Tour event last August, less than a month after celebrating his birthday. When he finished tied for seventh that week at the Boeing Classic, it was a mere taste of things to come.

READ MORE:

* 'My game came around at the right time': Steven Alker's incredible run a long time coming

* Steven Alker's form continues despite botching playoff hole in ClubCorp Classic

* Steven Alker's $347,000 win in PGA Tour Champions event in Mississippi



Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker chips from the bunker during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

It kicked off an epic 15-month run, capped this week by finishing first in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup Championship standings for 2022, after third place in the final event on Monday (NZ time) at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

In 2021, he carded top 10 finishes in seven of eight events before capturing his first Champions Tour win, the TimberTech Championship in Florida, in November.

He ended the year runner-up to six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson​ at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, earning $US1.1 million (NZ$1.8m).

It wasn’t quite pauper to prince, or rags to riches, but not far off. Alker had played on a variety of professional golf tours around the globe since turning pro in 1995. He was solid, rather than spectacular.

TOM MACKIN/Supplied Steven Alker sealed the Charles Schwab Cup in Arizona.

His prior claims to fame were four wins (three of them in playoffs) on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing first on the 2000 Canadian Tour Order of Merit, and winning the 2009 New Zealand PGA Championship at Clearwater Golf Club in Christchurch.

His best finish in 86 events during three different stints on the PGA Tour? A tie for 17th at the 2003 Buick Invitational.

TOM MACKIN/Supplied Family Alker: Skye, Steven, Tanya and Ben.

Things only got better in 2022, turning the journeyman into a senior star and rewarding decades of persistence. Alker carded four victories, including a major – the Senior PGA Championship in May – along with 12 top-threes and 16 top-10s in 21 regular season starts.

He then won the first event in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs to bring his season earnings to NZ$5.4m, then earning $344,000 plus a NZ$1.64m annuity in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club.

Success after playing in so many different places around the world (he’s won everywhere from Tahiti and Fiji to Australia and Canada) has made life after 50 that much sweeter for Alker, who has lived in Fountain Hills, Arizona since 2002.

It’s been a voyage filled with so many stops along the way he barely recalls where he was a decade ago.

“I don't know, to be honest, I really don't,” he says. “Playing Korn Ferry? I can't remember. Just trying to survive, basically. That's kind of where I was at. So to look 10 years ahead and see this position, it's kind of hard to see that. It's a little bit foggy.”

His peers are much more clear-eyed on what he’s accomplished in the past 18 months.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Padraig Harrington of Ireland shakes hands with Steven Alker after this week’s third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club.

“The players who tend to do nicely out here (on the PGA Champions Tour) are the ones who are still trying to be competitive from 45 years of age to 50 years of age,” said Irishman Padraig Harrington​, the three time major winner who was second to Alker in the season standings.

“You can’t give the game up for five years or 10 years and hope to come out here and find it again. Unless you were a world-class player,” Harrington says.

“You have to keep competitive, and he did that. That’s why you’re seeing his good play now. He was still on the Korn-Ferry Tour when he was 49 years of age. There are not a lot of guys at 49 who could do that.”

American Jerry Kelly​, who has won 11 times on tour, talks of Alker’s mental strength.

“The grit that Alker has showed, you know, in his top-10s last year and getting here last year, and then just continuing that success with wins all through this year, just incredible consistency,” Kelly says.

That last ingredient is something Alker is particularly proud of this year.

“I've always seemed to play very well during the summer for some reason and not get off to the best of starts at times,” he says.

“So I've got kind of patterns there and like patches where it's been great for a year or so. But that's what I've been most proud of this year, is to have that consistency throughout the year and the scoring and just almost every second week at least had a chance to win the golf tournament. So it's been great.”

One role model has been Bernhard Langer​, the 65-year-old German who has dominated the PGA Champions Tour with 44 wins since 2007.

Tom Mackin/Supplied Alkerholics: Team Alker celebrates Kiwi Steven Alker sealing the Charles Schwab Cup in Arizona.

“Yeah, he just keeps going like an energiser, it's just amazing,” says Alker. “And there's lots to learn from that, too. Just the perseverance, he just keeps going.

“I guess our games are kind of similar in the way that we're not super long, kind of down the middle and play percentages, and are good wedge players.

“Obviously he's had a different career to me. For me, it was just like looking forward to coming out and playing here on the Champions Tour and having another opportunity. It's another career for me, that's the huge thing.”

As for any secret sauce fuelling his successful run of late, Alker says there is nothing in particular.

“It’s a combination of things building up. Just working hard for 18 months before coming on the Champions Tour getting ready. It’s not the sort of Tour you just kind of walk on not having played for five or 10 years. I stayed competitive and fit.”

Harrington shares a similar assessment.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker of New Zealand hugs caddie Sam Workman after winning the Charles Schwab Cup.

“Steven has done great. He’s been a solid player all his career, maybe held back a little bit with length.

“He’s kept himself fit and strong, so he’s probably hitting the ball as far as he’s ever hit. Clearly he’s probably hitting his run in golf and has had a real great run over the past two years.

“He’s always been a good solid player and I think he’s probably putting quite well on top of that. He’s got comfortable out here, and he’s doing well because of it.”

Playing with bigger names such as Langer and Harrington, and others including Ernie Els​ and Fred Couples​, has been an adjustment of sorts for Alker, who wasn’t used to teeing up with the big boys at the weekend on the PGA Tour. Overall, he made 46 cuts in 86 events there between 1998 and 2017.

“You have this image of players, and I did too in some ways, but all the guys have been great and very supportive. I’ve had guys come and say, ‘You’re playing great, keep it going.’

“I can’t help but watch them a little bit, try to pick up something and then try to focus on my own going. I think I’ve been able to do that very well this year. It’s tough to win. You can see the fire is still burning with these guys. They want to win.”

Alker shares that same desire, although looking back over his younger days he would change the time management approach he took when dealing with the grind of a professional golfer’s life.

Dominico Zapata/Waikato Times St Andrew’s Golf Course in Hamilton, where Steve Alker first started playing.

“Weeks off are now weeks off from golf. I’ll do some fitness stuff, but 20 years ago I would go to the range, beat balls and wear myself out Thursday and Friday. I did that too often. If I could look back I would put the clubs away and do some work on the body. Just enjoy everything more.”

A long-term mindset has been another strength.

“It’s a lot of perseverance,” he says.

“That’s big in New Zealand. I think a lot of sportsmen from there have that in them.”

Alker keeps in touch with members at St Andrews Golf Club in Hamilton where he started playing at age 15.

“They shoot through texts and emails. I get a lot of support from home. It’s been amazing.”

The support was loud and clear during the Schwab Cup trophy presentation at Phoenix Country Club on Sunday evening from family and friends, many wearing Team Alker shirts.

Winning the Schwab Cup pushed Alker past the already lofty goals he set for himself at the beginning of the year.

“Just to give myself as many chances as I could to win golf tournaments, and win a major, which I did. That was really cool. At the start of the year it’s hard to focus on the Schwab Cup. It’s a long year. It started being one of my goals during the year, and it worked out.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker reacts to a missed putt.

In the final event, Alker finished eight strokes behind Harrington, who won his fourth Champions Tour event this year. Harrington expressed his respect for the New Zealander after the final round.

“He's a truly deserved winner this year,” says Harrington.

“It's not like he's just come flash in the pan at the end of the year and won a couple events and all of a sudden won the Schwab Cup.

“The pressure's been on him right from the start of the year all the way through. He had a lead and several of us were catching him all year. It's very impressive that he's not just held on, but he's won in style.”

What’s next for Alker? Going home to New Zealand for one thing.

Already on his schedule is the 2023 New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown March 2-5. It will be his first appearance there since finishing tied for eighth in 2019. And yet another stop in a golf life that has lasted decades.

“It’s been a lot of hard yards,” he said in Phoenix.

“I’ve played everywhere, and I think that kind of helped today in a way. The PGA Tour, Australasia, Asia, Korn-Ferry. Yeah, I’ve played everywhere. It’s been an amazing journey.”

One that shows no sign of ending.

MILLBROOK RESORT/Supplied Millbrook Resort will be on Steven Alker’s 2023 itinerary.

ALKER FACTS

Captured the Charles Schwab Cup in his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions.

Led the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the final 21 weeks of the 27-week season.

Others to lead for at least 20 weeks during a season include Bernhard Langer (2014, 2016, 2017, 2020-21), Scott McCarron (2019), Tom Lehman (2011) and Hale Irwin (2002).

His US$3.5m (NZ$5.8m) earned in 2022 is second-most in PGA TOUR Champions history. (Most single-season money earned in season: Langer, 2017: US$3.6m).

Alker earned four wins, four runner-up finishes and 13 top-3s in 23 starts this season.