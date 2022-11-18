'A bit scratchy': Ryan Fox stumbles in first round of Race to Dubai finale

Ryan Fox lines up a putt during the opening round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Ryan Fox has made a rocky start to his bid to overhaul Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai, shooting a one-over par 73 to sit in a tie for 33rd at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Fox – playing alongside world No 1 McIlroy for the first time – is currently second in the DP World Tour standings behind the Northern Irishman after a stunning year featuring two wins, four runner-up spots and four top 10 finishes.

He can claim the prestigious Harry Vardon Trophy if he finishes ahead of McIlroy – who started the day 128 points ahead of the Aucklander – at the $16.2 million event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

READ MORE:

* The equation: How New Zealand's top golfers Lydia Ko and Ryan Fox can become tour champions

* Ryan Fox earns $1.1m with second place in South Africa

* Lydia Ko on splitting with her coach and meeting Keith Urban as she chases player of the year honours



But world No 24 Fox didn’t get off to the best of starts, firing three bogeys and two birdies to finish way down the 50-strong leaderboard.

“A bit scratchy out there today but enjoyed playing with Rory McIlroy for the first time,” Fox wrote on social media. “A real gentleman and a heck of a golfer. 3 more days for me to find some form but was a fun way to start the week.”

McIlroy also had a topsy-turvy opening round, managing a one-under 71 to tie for 22nd place after five birdies and four bogeys.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Rory McIlroy shake hands with Ryan Fox after finishing their round at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The Northern Irishman is aiming to become the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career, but needed a birdie on the 18th just to get under par with a 71 that tied him for 22nd.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick's fast start helped him move out in front in the Race to Dubai as he birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 for his lowest round on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.

The US Open champion was tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton, who went on a run of four straight birdies from the 13th hole but finished with his lone bogey on the par-5 18th.

Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Fox don't finish the event in second. Even a second-place finish would be good enough for Fitzpatrick as long as McIlroy doesn't finish lower than seventh.

Fitzpatrick said he was playing with “a real sore throat” but was laughing with his caddie after his early run of birdies.

“It was a nice start to the day,” the Englishman said. “The biggest thing I'm so pleased about is just hitting 17 greens. And the one I missed I was a complete idiot.”

McIlroy birdied four of his first eight holes but couldn't get anything going on the back nine and gave away a cheap shot when he three-putted for his fourth bogey on the 16th.

“Certainly not what I had hoped for,” McIlroy said. “Just started to drive the ball a bit crooked on the back nine. ... It was nice to birdie the last just to shoot under par. But obviously I've had three weeks off since the CJ Cup, so just sort of trying to knock the rust off a little bit.”

The top-ranked McIlroy is trying to win the FedExCup and Race to Dubai in the same year for the first time, having won each event on three occasions. His last Race to Dubai title came in 2015, having also won it in 2012 and 2014.

Four other players – Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Adrian Meronk – also have an outside chance of overhauling McIlroy in the standings.

Of those, Fleetwood had the best opening round with a 68.

Martin Dokoupil/AP England's Matt Fitzpatrick holds the joint clubhouse lead along with his compatriot Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton looked set to take the sole lead after capping his late run of birdies with a 64-foot downhill putt on the 16th.

“It was hit and hope,” Hatton said of that shot. “Obviously holing a putt from that distance down a tier like that, you need a lot of luck. There was a few times today where I did get lucky, and that was obviously a nice break.”

- Additional reporting by Stuff