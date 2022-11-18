Lydia Ko fires seven-under opening round to lead LPGA's last event of year

Lydia Ko plays her shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples Florida.

Kiwi golf star Lydia Ko has made a dream start to the LPGA’s lucrative season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

World No 3 Ko holds a one shot lead after the opening round on Friday (NZ time), firing a seven-under round 65.

American Danielle Kang and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn are a shot back at six-under.

Ko had eight birdies in her opening round at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida – including four in a row late in her round on the 14th-17th holes.

The 25-year-old is in the box seat to win Player of the Year and defend the Vare Trophy – awarded annually to the woman professional with the best scoring average.

The CME Group Tour Championship is the most lucrative tournament in LPGA history, where the winner will take away a cool $3.25 million and be crowned the Race to the CME Globe champion.

The Race to the CME Globe is a season-long competition in which players accumulate points to gain entry into the Tour Championship. The winner becomes Race to the CME Globe champion.

With both the Player of the Year and Vare Trophy winner earning a Hall of Fame point, Ko stands a good chance of moving to 24 points this weekend, just three short of the 27 needed to be an automatic inductee.