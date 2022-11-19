Ryan Fox slips further back at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Ryan Fox shot an even-par 72 in his second round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The prestigious Harry Vardon Trophy looks to be out of reach for Ryan Fox at the halfway point of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Needing to finish ahead of world No 1 Rory McIlroy at the season finale in order to win the tour’s points race, the Kiwi now finds himself six shots back from the Northern Irishman following an even-par 72 second round at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Following an opening-round 73 which had him tied for 33rd, two strokes back from McIlroy and eight off the lead, Fox was unable to turn his fortunes around, slipping to 37th, at one-over, 13 shots off the pace.

The world No 24 started the day well in birdying holes two and three, and while he picked up another shot at seven, he mixed it with bogeys at four, eight, 11, 13 and 15, before finishing with a flourish with an eagle at 18.

McIlroy had his own stunning finish, birdying 16 and 17, then eagling 18 to card a four-under 68 and take him to five-under and a tie for 11th.

Even he is seven shots off the lead, though, with English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton remaining locked at the top, after their five-under 67s took them to 12-under overall, and three strokes clear.

That has Fitzpatrick in prime position to claim the Race to Dubai crown, the 28-year-old to prevail if he wins the tournament and McIlroy or Fox don’t finish second. Second place for Fitzpatrick would also be good enough for him if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.

World No 1 McIlroy described his first 33 holes as “very mediocre golf” but said “something sort of clicked”.

He's not sure what.

“I'm not sure, but whatever it is I need to bottle it for the weekend,” the he said. “You never know, that finish here on Friday could be key to something that happens over the next 36 holes.”

McIlroy is trying to win the FedExCup and Race to Dubai in the same year for the first time, having won each event on three occasions. His last Race to Dubai title came in 2015, having also won it in 2012 and 2014.

– Additional reporting AP