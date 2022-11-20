Ryan Fox lifts on leaderboard but Race to Dubai hopes shattered

Ryan Fox enjoyed an improved third round at the DP World Tour Championship, but others have streaked away.

Ryan Fox’s hopes of taking out the Race to Dubai crown have been shattered, despite an improved third round at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Kiwi world No 24 carded a two-under 70 on Sunday (NZ time) – two shots better than the previous day, and three better than his opening round, which lifted him 11 places, to a tie for 26th.

However, needing to finish ahead of Rory McIlroy in his quest to take tour honours, Fox, who went into the round five back from the Northern Irishman, is now 11 behind him, posting three bogeys and five birdies at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, while McIlroy posted the equal-lowest round of the day.

The world No 1’s sizzling seven-under 65 took him from a share of 11th into a tie for fourth, at 12-under, with overnight co-leader Tyrell Hatton, who carded an even-par 72.

Sweden’s Alex Noren (68) is at 13-under, with the other overnight co-leader Matt Fitzpatrick at 14-under after his 70, and Spain’s Jon Rahm leading the way at 15-under following his 65.

The fight for the Harry Vardon Trophy comes down to the last day of the season with McIlroy narrowly leading US Open champion Fitzpatrick in the projected standings.

But with Fitzpatrick just one shot behind Rahm with 18 holes remaining, there is everything to play for on Monday (NZT).

McIlroy came into the season finale at the top of the rankings, but opening rounds of 71 and 68 handed the advantage to Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy hit back on Sunday (NZT), though, carding an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to climb the leaderboard. He treated the huge crowds to some exhibition golf, coming close to holing his approach shots at the eighth and ninth before tapping in for birdies there.

McIlroy, who also won the FedEx Cup title on the PGA Tour in 2022, feels landing the Harry Vardon Trophy would be an excellent way to end a fantastic year.

“It's been a wonderful year. I've played some really, really great golf and really consistent golf,” he said.

“If I'm able to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good score and get the job done, it would be a really nice way to end what's been a great year.”

Fitzpatrick, aiming to be crowned European No 1 for the first time in his career, said: “It would mean the world.

“I'm going to need a lot of things go my way [but] I've given myself a chance. I'll do the best I can and fingers crossed.”

– Additional reporting AP