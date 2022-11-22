Caddie Steve Williams lured out of retirement by former world golf No. 1

Keen for another “dabble”, New Zealand caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to reunite with former world No. 1 Adam Scott.

Williams, who caddied for Tiger Woods for 13 of his 15 major titles, will be on Scott's bag for this month’s Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and Australian Open in Melbourne.

Williams will then share the role with Scott’s regular caddie Greg Hearmon through 2023.

"For me it's exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic," Scott told Golf Digest.

"As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now on the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I'm adjusting to it.

"Having Steve and Greg doing a job share is going to help me get everything I need and that's to be fresh at the biggest events."

Williams first worked as Scott's caddie more than 10 years ago after being fired by Woods. He was on the bag for Scott's 2013 Masters title and when Scott reached the No. 1 ranking the following year. The two parted ways in 2017.

"My goal is to win majors; I had a good run with Steve in the majors and we did win the Masters, but it's about getting an overall balance for what I need to perform in the biggest events," Scott said.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steve Williams will reunite with Adam Scott at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane.

"Steve is at a point in his life where he'd like to have a dabble again, so to speak. It's a good balance for him because it won't be a full year's grind."

Scott has had 10 top-10 finishes in majors since that 2013 triumph at Augusta, but he's still seeking an elusive second major title.

"I've always said to Adam and to others, to be remembered as one of the great players, you have to win multiple majors," Williams said.

"The opportunity to try and get Adam major No. 2 and elevate himself to a special group of players in history would be a privilege."