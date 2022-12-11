Reflective Ryan Fox laps up down time before targetting PGA Tour status

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has just completed his best year as a pro.

Whether Ryan Fox is kicking back alongside his newly installed swimming pool at his Auckland home, or casting a line from his boat, it’s fair to say he’s earnt the downtime.

That and family time, perhaps sprinkled with some social golf, is what the next month or so looks like for the 35-year-old as he reflects on his most successful year as a pro.

Two wins on the European Tour, four second placings and a third, plus another three top-10 finishes en route to finishing second in the Race for Dubai, and a cool €3,365,304.74 (NZ$5,571,076.91) in prize money.

His career-best year also powered him inside the top-50 in the world rankings, which opens all sorts of doors, including a maiden ticket to the Masters at Augusta National.

“The one word is probably surreal,” Fox said when reflecting on the year.

“To win once in a season is amazing, it doesn't happen very often, to do it twice and the rise up the world rankings and everything else, it's been surreal and just really fun to do as well.”

Talk about a contrast from the previous two years, when Fox, confined to hotel rooms and exhausting Covid-19 measures, questioned his playing future during those lonely days in endless bubbles.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox of New Zealand poses with the trophy following his victory during day four of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates in February.

“I certainly thought about doing other things at some point in the last couple of years,” Fox admitted, having started the year ranked a lowly 213th.

However, one of just four Kiwis to crack the top-50 since the OWGR system was launched in 1986, he’s reinvigorated – both by what he’s achieved and what’s around the corner.

Having ticked off one of his big goals (breaching the top-50), the 29th ranked Fox has lined up another of his life-long goals – earning PGA Tour status.

“To be honest, in the last couple of years, I thought it was gone....but if I go there next year and I can play my way onto the PGA Tour, it’s always been the dream at the back of my head.

“That’s where the best players play, that’s where you want to play.”

DP World Tour Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox remembers his late friend Shane Warne as he savours the biggest win of his career.

As it stands, Fox has 12 starts lined up on the premier tour in 2023, including the four majors, a bunch of invitational events (provided he remains in the top-50), and the Scottish Open (co-sanctioned with the European Tour).

That’s a dozen opportunities to earn more starts and stack up all-important FedEx Cup points – the top 125 at the end of the year earn a card for the following season. Winning a PGA Tour event comes with a minimum two years exemption.

Working against Fox is the fact the invitational events, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, which clashes with the New Zealand Open in March, will be loaded with the best of the best, and he isn’t familiar with the US courses.

But, as Fox pointed out, that’s the route players such as Swede Alex Noren and Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton took.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Ryan Fox hits a drive during the Super Six Chase The Fox at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club in Auckland on Friday.

“It’s going to be a pretty tall ask in that respect...I’ve kind of got a free year next year. I’ve got status until the end of 2024 on the European Tour.

“We’ve also got 10 cards on the [European Tour] Order of Merit to get to the PGA Tour the following year for 2024, so it kind of feels like I’ve got two bites at the cherry next year.”

What’s certain is Fox will go into 2023 full of confidence, and with an increased sense of belonging.

Winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February, his first 72-hole stroke play victory on tour, got the ball rolling, before he triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.

His latest win followed hot on the heels of his Presidents Cup snub, helping overshadow the “disappointment and frustration” he had felt.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox earned $5.5 million on the European Tour in 2022.

A few months after International Team captain Trevor Immelman didn’t give him the nod, Fox said he understood the South African’s thinking.

“I played a lot up to the Open and then didn’t play a lot after that. That was my break time and all the guys on the PGA Tour, that was their busy part of the season. It’s always PGA Tour centric...I could see I was out of sight, out of mind for Trevor.”

It was a blip on what was an otherwise memorable year, one which also included the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour approaching Fox’s management.

No offer was made, rather an expression of interest. Fox didn’t consider it for a moment.

“It was a no brainer for me with all the stuff I've potentially got next year, I can't walk away on my dreams in that regard."

That includes lining up at Augusta National in April, more than a decade after other commitments forced him to bail from a Masters trip with his father, All Blacks great Grant Fox.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Ryan Fox is one of four Kiwis to have cracked the men’s top-50 ratings.

“I’ve played it on Xbox, if that counts,” Fox said. “That's the one major I'm missing.”

He's eagerly awaiting his Masters invite to arrive in the letterbox, something he couldn’t have imagined at the start of the year.

That said, despite the struggles that came with grinding through 2020 and 2021, Fox always felt his game wasn’t far from clicking.

What he needed was the Covid-19 related stresses off the course to ease, the uncertainty of not knowing when he’d see wife Anneke and daughter Isabel again, or when or if he could even return to his own country.

“I found that pretty hard to deal with....I think it was always still there somewhere. I'm not someone who can compartmentalise that, or not worry about it when I'm out on the golf course,” Fox said, knowing it only made this year’s feats more rewarding.

“I just appreciate all the support from back home. I've had so many messages. So many people saying they stayed up all through the night to watch and that's really cool to hear. I think I did ruin a few people's Mondays, I know that.”