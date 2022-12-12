Ryan Fox missing the New Zealand Open not 'set in stone'

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is coming off his best season as a pro.

Don’t scratch Ryan Fox from next year’s New Zealand Open just yet.

Sure, it remains “unlikely” he’ll compete in the first instalment of the tournament since 2020, but his entry to the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill isn’t yet concrete.

The 35-year-old isn’t usually one to miss the New Zealand Open, a tournament he’s both extremely fond of and desperate to win, but he will do just that if he gets the nod for Bay Hill.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational and the New Zealand Open at Millbrook clash in early March, and Fox will prioritise the former should he get the choice.

“I still need to be in the top-50 a couple of weeks out in the lead up to Bay Hill. It’s definitely not set in stone, but I think I’ve got a decent chance of still being in the top-50 at that point,” Fox said.

“I’m still planning on going to Florida. But, obviously, the New Zealand Open is still there if that’s not an option.”

Fox is currently ranked 29th in the world, down six spots from the career and season-best mark he soared to in October.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Ryan Fox of New Zealand poses with the trophy on the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St Andrews in October.

He’s not long wrapped up his most successful year as a pro, bagging two wins on the European Tour, four second placings and a third, plus another three top-10 finishes en route to finishing second in the Race for Dubai. He pocketed a cool €3,365,304.74 (NZ$5,571,076.91) in prize money.

It’s opened doors. Having practically given up on the dream of earning PGA Tour status a couple of years ago, Fox is now chasing just that.

“While I’d be disappointed to not be there [Arrowtown] potentially, I will obviously follow it with great interest. 2020, that certainly won’t be my last NZ Open.

“Potentially, Bay Hill could be a career changing week if I have a good week there. The opportunity is too hard to turn down.”

DP World Tour Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox remembers his late friend Shane Warne as he savours the biggest win of his career.

As Fox told Stuff last week, he has 12 starts lined up on the premier tour in 2023, including the four majors, a bunch of invitational events (provided he remains in the top-50), and the Scottish Open (co-sanctioned with the European Tour).

That’s a dozen opportunities to earn more starts and stack up all-important FedEx Cup points – the top 125 at the end of the year earn a card for the following season. Winning a PGA Tour event comes with a minimum two years’ exemption.

Fox, one of four Kiwis – Michael Campbell (12), Frank Nobilo (21) and Danny Lee (34) are the others – to have spent time in the top-50 since the OWGR system was launched in 1986, is taking a five-week break before kicking off 2023 in the United Arab Emirates mid-January.

New Zealand Open chairman John Hart said in October organisers were resigned to not having Fox on board while he chased his PGA Tour dream.

“The opportunities that have now opened up for him are not ones we would expect him to pass up on. He has been an enormous supporter of our event for many years, and we have no doubt that he will continue to support us in the years ahead whenever he can.’’