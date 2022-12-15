Two decades on, Steve Williams says he cried when Tiger Woods played in NZ Open

Steve Williams and Tiger Woods during the pro-am for the 2002 New Zealand Open.

Listen to the full episode of The Podium in the audio player above.

More than 20 years on from Tiger Woods’ appearance at the New Zealand Open on a rain-soaked Kapiti Coast, his former caddie Steve Williams has admitted shedding tears in the lead up to the event.

In January, 2002, with Woods basically at the peak of his powers, the world No.1 travelled to Aotearoa to compete at Williams’ home course, Paraparaumu Beach.

Williams says the tournament is something he’ll never forget, despite the then-26-year-old Woods enjoying a forgettable four rounds.

“That was a pretty special moment to have…the best golfer in the world at the time,” Williams tells Stuff’s The Podium sports podcast.

READ MORE:

* Caddie Steve Williams lured out of retirement by former world golf No. 1

* Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams breaks own rule to watch The Masters win



“He was arguably one of the greatest sports people ever to play in any kind of sport.”

“To have him compete in New Zealand at my home course where I grew up at Paraparaumu Beach was pretty exciting.”

Woods almost didn’t make the cut in a tournament for the first time in five years. The world No 1 was ranked 50th on the fourth hole of the second round before moving up to 41 heading into the third round on Saturday.

By tournament’s end, the man who would go on to win 14 majors finished in a share for sixth.

1 NEWS Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour that will use simulators for long shots, live shots for the shorter ones and only two hours.

Almost 21 years on, Williams says he was so “proud of the moment” that he cried during a practice round he and Woods had on the course.

“You have a lot of special moments caddying but the day when Tiger we both got to Paraparaumu, we played nine holes (to) practise on the Tuesday, when I stood on that 10th tee, I think I shed a few tears.”

These days, Williams is indulging in his other sporting passion - speedway.

He is promoting a two-day stockcar event at Rotorua’s Paradise Valley Speedway this weekend that he’s hoping will raise between $75,000 and $100,000.

The event includes a celebrity race involving some of the biggest names in Kiwi motorsport, including Greg Murphy, Richie Stanaway and ex-F1 driver Brendon Hartley.

“As far as promoting an event, this is the biggest event I've ever taken on.”