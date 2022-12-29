Lydia Ko, Ryan Fox, Steven Alker and their $18 million year of golfing riches

Steven Alker, centre, Ryan Fox, left, and Lydia Ko, right, won NZ$18 million in 2022 to make it the richest year in New Zealand golfing history.

Three years ago, Lydia Ko, Ryan Fox and Steven Alker scrambled to win just over a million dollars combined.

That still reads like a tasty sum to most of us, but divided between three professional golfers – including one who had been world No 1 for 85 weeks just two years prior – it was chicken feed.

Fox would have been the only one ending the 2019 season with a smile – he’d at least scored his maiden win on the European Tour.

But Alker won just over US$100,000 on the second-tier tour in the US.

And Ko endured a miserable year. In 24 tournaments, her best finish was a tie for sixth. She missed the cut badly at the Evian Championship and British Open in consecutive weeks, shooting rounds of +7, +2, +4 and +8, and made just US$444,256 for the year.

Yet Fox was still on the rise; Alker, aged 48, had a cunning plan for his golfing career; and Ko was about to start a long climb back which very few faded superstars had achieved in history of the sport.

As the end of 2022 looms, the New Zealand trio can count their combined earnings and end with the sum of US$11,413,625 – the equivalent of a whopping NZ$18 million.

Previous best earnings

This year’s haul of prizemoney – added on to by the likes of Daniel Hiller, Danny Lee, Josh Geary and Denzel Ieremia – is clearly the richest in New Zealand golf history.

The previous best tally came in 2015. Ko, at the peak of her powers, collected $2.8m while Lee has his best season on the PGA Tour, winning the Greenbrier Classic and ending the year with just short of $4m in prizemoney (some of which he collected at the end of the 2014 year).

This year’s loot for the New Zealanders has certainly been boosted by the ever-increasing purses on all of golf’s top-flight professional tours.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images New Zealand golfer Michael Campbell managed to hold off a prime Tiger Woods to win the 2005 US Open, winning US$1.17 million.

In 2002, the shock victory by Craig Perks in the Players Championship netted the New Zealander US$1,080,000, while Michael Campbell’s US Open triumph three years later was worth US$1.17m. When Australia’s Cam Smith won this year’s Players Championship, he grabbed a cheque for US$3.6m, while Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open victory rewarded him US$3.15m.

How it came about

After springing back to life on the LPGA Tour in 2021, Ko’s resurgence was in full flight this year.

She made the cut in all 22 events, won three times and had nine additional top-five finishes in earning US$4,364,403 – which moved her up to fifth on the tour’s all-time career money list with US$16,695,357 in earnings.

According to leading golf statistician Justin Ray, Ko led the LPGA this season in scoring average, strokes gained total, strokes gained putting, strokes gained short game (around green + putting), Putts/Greens in Regulation, bogey-free rounds, birdie-or-better percentage and top-10 finish percentage.

Yet after winning the Tour Championship event in November to cap an incredible year, she still couldn’t escape comparison to the past, despite again becoming world No.1.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Lydia Ko poses with the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida in November.

“My mom does joke to me at times,” Ko said. “She’s, like, ‘You played so much better when you were, like, 15.’

“I was, like, ‘Thanks, Mom. OK, what am I meant to do with that information?’”

Fox sat outside the top 200 in the world rankings in February.

Then he won the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Classic, was runner-up four times and had four other top-10s before claiming the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland in September, climbing to 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“The big goal at the start of the year was to get another win, and I got that under the belt pretty quickly. That let me have a free run the rest of the year,” he told Golf Digest.

In 2022, Alker earned US$3,544,425, the second-most by any player in PGA Tour Champions [the circuit for players 50 and over] history.

Growing up in Hamilton, he wanted to be a professional footballer, and once worked as a carpet cleaner.

Making a living as a pro golfer was tough. Throughout his PGA Tour career, he made 86 starts, never finished in the top 10 and missed 47 cuts.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker earned US$3,544,425, the second-most by any player in PGA Tour Champions history, in 2022.

But he’d long been eyeing a switch to the Champions Tour when he turned 50, working hard on his fitness and his skills to put him in top shape for taking on some of the legends of the game.

Alker headed home Ireland’s Padraig Harrington to win the Charles Schwab Cup as the tour’s leading money-winner for the year, with Steve Stricker third, Bernhard Langer sixth and Ernie Els ninth.

The New Zealander had prior won three times on the secondary tour in the US and had a best Majors finish of tied for 19th at the 2012 US Open. Harrington has won three Majors and 21 times on the PGA and European Tours, Langer claimed two Majors and won 42 times on the European Tour (second all-time), and Els has four Major titles, along with 47 victories on the two big tours.

“I look at guys like Harrington and think, well gee, what if they’d played a full season or one of them played the 23 events that most guys play, they could have kicked butt good and proper,” Alker said.

“But you know I am the champion, it comes down to points at the end of the year and I had a consistent year. I beat them at times; beat them to win tournaments.

“So yeah, it’s kind of neat, and a lot of respect. I think all the guys have a lot of respect for each other, what they’ve done and the level we’re playing at now.”

Could 2023 see a repeat?

Ko surprisingly ended her hugely successful association with coach Sean Foley before the completion of the season, without the slightest bump in her outstanding form.

She’s made some obvious swing changes – there’s an outside the line quarter-swing hitch in her pre-shot routine – but most of the progress she attributed to Foley came via her mental game.

“I don’t feel 25 right now,” she said after winning the Tour Championship tournament.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs both on and off the golf course, but all of those moments have made moments like today. I think, yes, maybe when I was younger, I played maybe a little bit more freely because I was a little clueless at the same time.

“But now, you know, I’ve gone through my share of ups and downs, and I think that’s helped me to realise that, hey, we’re going to have good days and we’re also going to have bad days. I think my perspective on how I treat the bad shots or the bad events is a lot better now than I did then.”

Fox is now eyeing making a breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

Courtesy of his world ranking, he’s eligible for a number of tournaments, including the Players Championship and WGC-Dell Match Play.

“I think that’s the dream for any golfer really, to get on the PGA Tour,” Fox said.

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox is now eyeing making a breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

His ranking also has him set to play for the first time in The Masters at Augusta National in April.

“[The Masters] is the bucket list for any golfer, whether to watch it or to play in it,” Fox said.

“I thought it had passed me a couple of years ago, that maybe I missed my opportunity and at 35, as a journeyman, I’d never get that chance. I’ve felt for a while that if I play my best golf I can compete with the best players in the world, so hopefully I can carry on doing what I’m doing.”

Alker won’t turn 52 until the middle of next season and is younger than his current major rivals – Els is 53, Jerry Kelly is 56, Stricker will be 56 next season, Miguel Angel Jimenez will be 59 and the remarkable Langer is 65.

The New Zealander therefore should contend for the money-winner title for at least a couple of years, while noting – Tiger Woods turns 47 on December 30.