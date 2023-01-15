Rising Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kabori wins Australian Amateur Championship

Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kobori has long been touted as a future star of the game.

Rising Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kobori has made a fine start to 2023, winning the Australian Amateur Championship at the New South Wales Golf Club.

Touted as having a bright future since beating out David Smail and taking out the New Zealand PGA Championship as a 17-year-old in 2019, Kabori shot a sizzling final round 66 to power to a two-shot win over Arron Edwards-Hill (England) and Taishi Moto (Japan).

Kabori, a Rangiora High School old boy whose sister, Momoka, is headed to the Ladies European Tour this year, carded six birdies and an eagle during his decisive final round.

“I’m stoked, actually,” he said. “We had a really good battle, Taishi and me, and Arron was putting pressure on as well. I’m stoked to get over the line.”

The 21-year-old Japanese-born Cantabrian started the final day in a share of the lead, having shot rounds of 69, 65 and 73.

Since becoming the first amateur to win the New Zealand PGA Championship, Kabori has refrained from going pro – a question he’s been asked since his four-stroke win at the Pegasus Golf and Sports Club in Canterbury.

That question will only grow louder on the back of his latest feat.