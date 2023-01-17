'My pins were shot': Hamilton man Matt Wallbank plays 607 holes in 10 days for charity

Matt Wallbank played 607 holes in 10 days across various courses in New Zealand in a bid to raise money for the I am Hope charity.

Matt Wallbank’s legs are knackered and his battered feet are in no state to go showing off.

That’s what playing 607 holes at various New Zealand golf courses across 10 days, walking almost 300km in the process, will do.

But it was worth it for the 26-year-old from Hamilton, whose fundraising quest has pulled in almost $20,000 for mental health charity I am Hope.

He was aware of the Longest Day challenge, in which people play 72 holes (four rounds) in a day and raise money. But Wallbank figured he’d take things to another level.

So, having ran a half-marathon a day for a month in the past as a mental health fundraiser, he settled on playing 607 holes in 10 days – a hole for each person who committed suicide in New Zealand between July 2020 and June 2021.

Wallbank acted after seeing a video from mental health advocate Mike King, drawing attention to what he perceived as a broken mental health system.

“The trigger for me was just seeing a whole lot of people sharing the video but not actually doing anything. If you care so much, you should probably do something,” Wallbank said.

SUPPLIED Matt Wallbank walked almost 300km during his 10 days playing golf.

“I was out of competitive sport and probably looking for something, from a selfish perspective, that gave me a little bit of drive, and a sense of self-satisfaction.”

A keen golfer who plays off a four-handicap, Wallbank started at Royal Auckland, before continuing to St. Andrews of Hamilton Golf Club, Kinloch Golf Club, Kinloch Village Golf Club, Cape Kidnappers and Napier Golf Club.

Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club beckoned next, before he capped his time in the North Island at Royal Wellington and Miramar.

Wallbank, who writes for a UK golf publication and has his own website for reviewing New Zealand golf courses, finished in Central Otago, playing Jack’s Point, Millbrook, Arrowtown and The Hills.

“My pins [legs] were shot, absolutely cooked by the end of it. My feet are pretty rugged at the moment, I think I’ll be keeping them in shoes for the rest of summer,” he said.

SUPPLIED Matt Wallbank lost 59 golf balls and recorded 2687 shots playing 607 holes across multiple New Zealand golf courses.

“I think I underestimated how long some of the walks are. I think at Kinloch each round was about a 15km walk, and hilly.”

Wallbank, who works in commercial property finance, would rise early in the morning with the aim to tee off well before any other souls were about, taking advantage of having the course to himself and a lack of wind while he could.

“They were generally running rounds. I did a bit of prep for running golf. I got to the point where I could run 18 holes in just under an hour and 10 minutes.”

He played the majority of courses multiple times, and chalked up 100 holes – and about 50km walking – the day he was in Kinloch.

When all was said and done, Wallbank had amassed 2687 shots, lost 59 golf balls, had a would-be hole-in-one lip out at The Hills, and fired a best round of 75 (Millbrook).

“It was a big old shift, and I probably bit off slightly more than I could chew at one point,” Wallbank said.

“[My 75] was quite late on, it was the second to last day. Most of the time I was sort of between a 75 and 82.”

As for course highlights, outside of being battered by wind while in the capital, Wallbank didn’t have a bad word to say.

“Paraparaumu Beach is a pretty special place, it's an unbelievable golf course and the experience that you get playing the Hills is pretty special also. Arrowtown is unbelievable, Jack's Point is pretty ridiculous. It's all pretty special.”