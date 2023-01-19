New Zealand Open prize purse increased to $1.7 million after two years off

American-based Kiwi Steven Alker has confirmed he will compete in this year’s New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

The winner of this year’s New Zealand Open will pocket almost $60,000 more than Australian Brad Kennedy won the last time the tournament was held.

Tournament organisers on Thursday confirmed a 17% increase in the prize purse for the 102nd New Zealand Open, an increase from $1.4 million to $1.7 million, which includes $50,000 for the pro-am championship.

Whoever is holding aloft the Brodie Breeze Trophy at Millbrook on March 5 will pocket $297,000, a significant increase from the $240,000 Kennedy won in 2020.

After Covid-19 scuppered the tournament the past two years, tournament chairman John Hart pointed out prize money had increased from $450,000 to $1.7 million in the 10 years since organisers launched the pro-am format in Central Otago.

“We are delighted to be able to continue to increase the purse for the event. This is due to the continued support of existing sponsors and partners, as well as new sponsorship income,” Hart said in a statement.

“Our goal has always been to deliver an event that is financially attractive to the best players from New Zealand, the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour. And at the same time, make every effort to ensure financial sustainability for the long-term future of the tournament”.

Highlighted by Kennedy winning his second New Zealand Open title in 2020, Australians have won eight of the past nine tournaments.

It’s almost certain Ryan Fox, fresh from his best year as a pro, won’t be in the field and in the mix to become the first Kiwi to win since Michael Hendry in 2017, and just the second in the past 20 years.

As long as Fox, currently ranked 28th in the world, is in the top-50 a couple of weeks out from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, which clashes with the NZ Open, he will receive an invite for the PGA Tour event in Florida.

“It’s definitely not set in stone, but I think I’ve got a decent chance of still being in the top-50 at that point,” Fox told Stuff last month.

“I’m still planning on going to Florida. But, obviously, the New Zealand Open is still there if that’s not an option.”

Kiwi Steven Alker, who won the season-long Charles Schwab Cup on the PGA Tour Champions and earned a whopping $US3.5 million (NZ$5.4 million) last year, is confirmed in the field.