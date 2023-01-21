Ryan Fox finds form in second round of DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship

Ryan Fox pulled off a great shot in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Ryan Fox has bounced back from a slow start to his new season with a splendid second round at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

Having carded a one-under 71 to sit in a tie for 44th place, seven shots off the lead, the Kiwi maestro, who enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, didn’t take long to re-find his hot touch, firing a six-under 66 on Friday, which has catapulted him into a share of ninth spot.

Making a great start in birdying his opening two holes at Yas Island Links, Fox then also picked up shots at holes four and six, then also at 11 and 18, for a blemish-free round that has him right back in the hunt, now just three strokes off the pace.

That pace is being set by Italian duo Guido Migliozzi and Francesco Molinari, who shot 69 and 67, respectively, in the second round, to sit at 10-under, one ahead of Australia's Jason Scrivener (70).

Fox’s round was the second-equal-best of the day, only bettered by Sweden’s Alexander Björk and France’s Victor Perez, whose 65s have them as part of a quintet at eight-under.

England’s Luke Donald had held the overnight lead, but a three-over 75 shunted him down to a share of 22nd, at five-under.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Ryan Fox tees off on the 16th during his great second round at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

New Zealander Daniel Hillier is one shot back from him, following up his opening even-par 72 with a four-under 68 (five birdies, one bogey) on a day when play was suspended for fading light with one group still to finish.

Meanwhile, at the PGA Tour’s The American Express event in California, Kiwi Danny Lee continued his decent start, with a four-under 68 taking him to nine-under, and up six spots, to a share of 21st, at the halfway point.

American Davis Thompson has a two-shot lead at 18-under.