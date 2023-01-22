Ryan Fox endures terrible third round at DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship

Ryan Fox pulled off a great shot in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Ryan Fox’s season-opener is turning into some sort of rollercoaster ride.

And moving day at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship proved a terrifying ordeal for the Kiwi maestro, whose seven-over shocker has flung him right out of contention.

After opening with a solid one-under 71 to sit in a tie of 44th place, Fox, coming off the best season of his career, had produced a spectacular six-under 66 second round to be in a share of ninth, three strokes off the pace.

But all that work came undone on Saturday, in a bogey bonanza 79 at Yas Island Links, where even a birthday miracle (he turns 35 on Sunday) now won’t be enough, as he sits at even-par overall, tied for 67th and last spot, 13 shots back.

It’s not like there was any sign of the bleakness to come, after Fox birdied his opening hole.

But from there he went on to bogey holes four, five, nine, 12, 13 and 15, before a double-bogey seven on 18 after finding the water.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Ryan Fox plays out of the bunker on the seventh hole of his disastrous round at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Fellow New Zealander Daniel Hillier shot a one-over 73 to fall from a share of 34th spot to a tie for 48th, at three-under overall.

There are a trio of players holding the lead at 13-under going into the final round – Italian Francesco Molinari, Australian Min Woo Lee and Irishman Shane Lowry.