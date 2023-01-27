Ryan Fox shines as McIlroy and Reed also contest Dubai Desert Classic after spat

Ryan Fox of New Zealand follows the progress of his tee shot on the 5th hole during day one of the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

Ryan Fox made a promising start to the Dubai Desert Classic as much of the attention was on playing partner Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Reed.

The New Zealand golfer got through 16 holes after a six-hour delay for rain which left the Emirates Golf Club course unplayable and was tied for eighth at 3-under par.

Fox, who struggled in his opening tournament of the year at the Abu Dhabi Championship – where he later revealed that he was forced to play with a broken driver – was two shots back of the leader, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, as only 11 players were able to finish their rounds on day one.

Playing in a threesome with world No 1 Rory McIlroy and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, Fox made five birdies and two bogeys – one shot better than McIlroy, who was yet to finish the 16th hole.

Reed was 4-under par after 16 holes after he and McIlroy had traded verbal blows prior to the tournament starting after an interaction – of sorts – at the practice range on Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed, who had gone over to wish the Northern Irishman a happy new year.

Reed walked away before tossing a tee – featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league – in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-run breakaway series.

Reed said it was ``unfortunate'' that McIlroy didn't shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as ``an immature little child.''

It has set the scene for a potential on-course head-to-head in Dubai between two of golf's most high-profile players. It didn't come Thursday, with McIlroy starting at No. 10 in his first event of 2023 and Reed opening at the first hole.

McIlroy bogeyed two of his first six holes after leaving chips from the fringe short. He got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at No. 18, picked up more shots at No. 2 and 3, and was lining up a birdie putt from inside 4 feet on No. 7 when the siren went off.

Reed birdied three of his first five holes and rebounded from a bogey at No. 10 by holing short birdie putts at Nos. 12 and 14.

