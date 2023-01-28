'It's a bit surreal': Ryan Fox wins Seve Ballesteros Award after 2022 exploits

Ryan Fox has won the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted Player of the Year by his fellow players.

Ryan Fox’s stellar 2022 season has been capped off with a special piece of silverware.

The Kiwi golfing maestro was on Friday night (NZ time) announced as the winner of the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted Player of the Year by his fellow players on the DP World Tour.

Fox is the first New Zealander to win the prestigious award since Michael Campbell in 2005, with the accolade coming on the back of a season where he won twice and finished in second spot on the DP World Tour Rankings.

The 36-year-old polled 50 per cent of the votes cast, with rankings winner and world No 1 Rory McIlroy in second, and 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick third.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump claims victory at another golf tournament despite not attending its first day

* Ryan Fox shines as McIlroy and Reed also contest Dubai Desert Classic after spat

* Patrick Reed calls Rory McIlroy 'an immature little child' in latest jab after tee row



Fox was presented with the trophy by Ballesteros' son, Javier, and daughter, Carmen, during the Dubai Desert Classic – a tournament won by Ballesteros himself in 1992 – and, in an interview with Sky Sports, said winning the illustrious gong was “something I will cherish for the rest of my days”.

“It’s a bit surreal,” he said. “It’s not something I probably ever dreamed of, because I didn’t really think it was ever going to have a chance of happening.

“But to have your peers vote for it, it’s obviously pretty special, it probably means some of them actually like you as well, which is always a good thing.”

Along with Fox’s two tournament wins – at the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February, then at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October – he showed incredible consistency, notching four second-place finishes, as well as a further four top 10s.

Accordingly, his superb form led to a massive rise up the world rankings, with Fox jumping from outside the top 200 into the world’s top 50 for the first time, peaking at No 23 after his victory at St Andrews.

He said that was in no small way thanks to a much-improved putting game.

“That was always my Achilles heel,” Fox admitted. I think last year I was in the top 50 in putting for the first time, instead of probably the bottom 50 where I was in previous years.

“And I just started to feel more comfortable out there as well. I started working much more on just trying to beat the golf course every week, not trying to beat anyone else. And it always seems easier to beat the golf course than it does to beat Rory [McIlroy], for instance.”

DP TOUR Ryan Fox pulled off a great shot in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, labelled Fox’s 2022 form “nothing short of outstanding” in “a remarkable level of consistency that clearly impressed his peers”.

“Ryan is not only an immensely popular member of the DP World Tour, but also someone who cares deeply for the Tour as is illustrated by the valuable work he does, and the intelligent opinions he offers, as a member of our tournament committee.”

In what is his second event of the new season, Fox was one of many players to have his second round rained out.

Due to the tournament being one of the biggest on the schedule, organisers made the call to extend play by a day. Fox will resume on Saturday in a tie for 22nd, at three-under, while fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier is at one-under, tied for 59th.