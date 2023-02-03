Unwell Ryan Fox makes fine start to DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Top Kiwi golfer is among the leaders after shooting 67 in the Ras Al Khaimah.

Ryan Fox has battled back from illness to start the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates in good touch.

The Kiwi world No 30 went into the tournament on the back of a stomach bug which contributed to his downfall in the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished tied for 20th, and was glad to just finish his round.

But just three days later, the 36-year-old, still not back to full health, produced a fine display, on a course where he enjoyed one of his two tournament wins last year, shooting a five-under 67 to have him in a tie for fifth.

Fox enjoyed half a dozen birdies – holes two, four, eight, 11, 17 and 18 – with just one blemish, at No 12, to have him well-placed, three shots off the pace.

“I woke up with a bit of a dodgy stomach this morning but took a couple of pills and feel fine now,” Fox told Sky Sports after his round.

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox enjoyed a good opening round at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

“I'm still a bit lethargic but have managed my energy levels pretty well this week. Hopefully by tomorrow or Saturday I'll be feeling 100 per cent again.”

Ryo Hisatsune, the 20-year-old from Japan who gained his card from qualifying school in November, leads at eight-under, after a remarkable six-birdie start in his 64.

A trio of players are two shots back, at six-under, including Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother, Nicolai, won the title last year.