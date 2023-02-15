Super 6s tournament to go ahead after Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

Kerry Mountcastle is back to defend his title at the Super 6s tournament in Manawatū this week.

The Manawatū Golf Club is still expected to be in good nick for the Super 6s tournament this weekend despite the effect of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The cyclone has been battering the country, causing widespread flooding on the east coast of the North Island.

Club general manager James Lovegrove said the course had drained well after a wet start to the week, and was in good condition.

A group of 50 volunteers were out on the course at dawn on Wednesday clearing fallen debris and branches, which had come down in the strong wind, for the pro-am.

The four-day tournament gets under way proper on Thursday. It consists of three days of stroke play, then match play on the final day on Sunday. Men and women compete against each other.

There had been a field of 94, but a handful have either cancelled or have been unable to get flights because of the weather. So there will be a field of 42 professionals and 44 amateurs.

“When you see the carnage of what’s happening around the country, golf takes a back seat,” Lovegrove said.

But he said they were happy to be able to be hosting the tournament, especially considering golf courses in Hawke’s Bay were underwater.

He said it was a strong field with players with experience in Australasia, Europe and Asia, as well as some top amateurs.

Defending champion and Wairarapa pro Kerry Mountcastle is returning, while Harry Bateman, Japanese player Marina Ito and former Manawatū greenkeeper Malcolm Wells are also entered.

The top female amateur is Manawatū-Whanganui’s Tara Raj and Manawatū club pro Tim Berry has had a couple of top-10 finishes recently.

The sons of two famous New Zealand golders are playing in Charlie Smail, the son of David, and Kahu Taturangi, the son of Phil.

There are 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days, with a six-hole knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

Sixty make the cut for Saturday, which will be trimmed to 24 for the final day on Sunday.