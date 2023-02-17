Hodge takes advantage of home conditions for early lead in Super 6s

Tyler Hodge led the field after day one of the uper 6s at Manawatū. (File photo).

Tyler Hodge has put together an impressive opening round at a golf course he knows like the back of his hand to lead the NZ Super 6s.

Hodge fired an eight-under 63 in drizzly round one conditions at Manawatū Golf Club on Thursday to lead the second Charles Tour event of the year by two shots.

A former Manawatū-Whanganui representative who turned professional, Hodge was near-perfect during a challenging day.

He began off the 10th in the morning, opening with four straight pars before catching fire. He made consecutive birdies on 14 and 15 and again at 17 and 18 to make the turn in four-under.

The 28-year-old’s momentum continued into his back nine. Hodge made consecutive birdies again at two and three and finished with two more at five and seven to post the early lead, which didn’t get beaten in the afternoon round.

His goal is to win his first Charles Tour event in his old backyard, and he’s off to the perfect start.

“This is one of the courses I’ve played the most in my life. There is definitely some local knowledge I have that others don’t.

“The course is in great nick, the boys have done a great job considering the weather that has been going around the North Island.

“I actually got off to a little bit of a slow start and was even-par through four. I didn’t birdie 12, which is very gettable, so I was a little disappointed with that. Following that, I made a few birdies on the bounce to kickstart my round.

“I just kept it going over the back. I didn’t do anything special, made no mistakes, I just played solid.”

Hodge has a short game that most golfers desire to have.

He’s been working hard on his putting, which has been temperamental at times, but it all clicked on Thursday. His secret is to go with whatever feels comfortable each day.

“It’s been slowly getting better over the last few months but I did change my grip on Monday. We’ll attribute it to that.”

Sitting two back is Auckland amateur Jared Edwards and professionals Sam An and John Um, who shot impressive 65s of their own.

However, Edwards’s round was a little more special, making an albatross at the par 5 fifth, the first albatross of his career.

Standing on the fifth tee, he was one under par and pulled his tee shot into the intermediate rough. Thankfully, he drew a clean lie, and he took full advantage of the lucky break.

“It was a stroke of luck,” hesaid. I was begging for my tee shot to hit a tree and spit the ball out onto the fairway.

“Thankfully it did and I had 238 metres in the light rough to the flag. I hit a 3 wood that was absolutely humming and it pitched about five or 10 metres short of the green, hit the pin and dropped.”

The 25-year-old had no idea he’d holed his second until the group in front informed him of the perfect result. He was in disbelief at first and needed to see the ball in the hole to believe it.

“I was shocked. It’s nice to make my first one at a [Charles Tour] event.”

That shot took him to four-under through five, which is what he’d go on to make the turn in.

After a string of pars to start his back nine, he made back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14, dropped a shot at 15, and finished with a birdie on the short par 4 18th to sign for 65, joining Sam An and John Um who played this morning.

Jae Min Park is a further shot back.