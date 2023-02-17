Hodge distances himself further after two days of NZ Super 6s

Tyler Hodge’s dominant golf continues to be the talk of the NZ Super 6s, as he’s opened up a four-shot lead after two rounds.

His knowledge of Manawatū Golf Club is paying dividends, shooting a second-consecutive eight-under 63 on Friday to be 16 under par and well clear of the chasing pack at the tournament’s halfway point.

Hodge has dropped one shot through his opening two rounds, putting on a clinic for the many supporters watching.

He began Friday afternoon from the first tee, opening with a birdie before making his only bogey of the tournament on the second. Hodge got back on track with birdies at five and seven to make the turn in a couple under.

READ MORE:

* Hodge takes advantage of home conditions for early lead in Super 6s

* Super 6s tournament to go ahead after Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

* Top pros on display at round of NZ pro-am



His magic began midway through the back nine. After a birdie on the 10th, he finished with five straight birdies to come home in 29 and shoot the day’s best round again to lead Korean PGA Tour professional, John Um.

The 28-year-old Hodge said this was the best his game had felt in a while and he was pleased to put everything together at a course he knew well.

“A bit of autopilot kicked in towards the end of my round today. The swing and the game feels really good, I’m really happy with where everything is at. I just need to keep it up.

“I left a few out there on the front nine, but the back nine was pretty lights out.”

Hodge has been working hard at his game all year and felt he was due for a good result. Despite leading by four, he was eager to keep his foot on the gas and repeat what he’s done in the first two rounds.

“I have some clubs in the bag that appear to be doing their jobs. I got a new driver which I cut down an inch which helps, considering my size.

“The rest of the game is really coming together. Nothing changes for the rest of the weekend and I know this course inside out.

“I just need to hit it in the same places I have the first two rounds and give myself as many birdie chances as possible.”

The former Manawatū-Whanganui representative’s performance is even more impressive considering the devastation Cyclone Gabrielle has left in Gisborne where he lives with his partner and her family.

He said it felt odd to be playing in a golf tournament and playing well.

“I think everything is OK. I still haven’t talked to my partner Tessa yet, but her mum managed to get a message out saying they’re all OK thankfully. I was glad to hear that.”

Joining him in Friday’s final group is John Um who sits 12-under-par following consecutive six under 65s.

The 23-year-old Korean PGA Tour member is a new face to the Charles Tour who has travelled to New Zealand to train while South Korea endures the chilly winter months.

He’s making the most of his trip and led for a good portion of Friday’s round, before Hodge finished ecstatically.

Um led the afternoon field off the first tee, making four birdies on his opening side to turn in four under and take the lead.

He was six under for the day through 12 holes, before his putter cooled down and the ball started shaving edges.

His goal was to keep calm and focus on his own game throughout the weekend to ensure he reached the Super 6 match play.

“I hit the ball really well today, much better than [Thursday]. I hope I putt much better [on Friday], but I’m pleased with my round today.

“I really like the golf course, it’s lovely. It’s the best conditions I’ve played while I’ve been here in New Zealand.”

Following the tournament, he will stay for a couple more weeks before heading home in early March.

The leading 60 players and ties qualified for the two-round cut, before the field gets cut to the leading 24 players after Saturday.

Round three was to start at 7.30am on Saturday, with the leaders teeing off at midday.