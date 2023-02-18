Lydia Ko relinquishes lead at Saudi Ladies International after mixed round

Lydia Ko is eyeing up another title in her first start of the season at the Saudi Ladies International.

Lydia Ko sits two shots off the lead after shooting a second round 69 at the Saudi Ladies International on Friday (Saturday NZT).

Making her first start of the season at the European Tour event, the 25-year old had shared the lead with Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn after an eight-under 64 in the opening round.

But in windy conditions at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, world No 1 Ko carded six birdies and three bogies to drop to second place on the leaderboard on -11 under for the tournament, two strokes behind India’s Aditi Ashok.

The 24-year-old rising star backed up her first-round 65 with a sizzling six-under 66 that included five birdies in her first seven holes.

Ashok, who won her fourth European Tour title by nine shots in Kenya earlier this month, dropped shots on the first and sixth pins before completing her round with a birdie on the ninth to claim the outright lead at the halfway mark.

Ko shares second place with American world No 39 Lilla Vu, who got round blemish-free in 66 strokes.

“I thought it was pretty windy when I saw the birds going sideways," Ko joked of the challenging conditions.

“Luckily for us we were one of the early few groups in the afternoon so we had to bear the wind a little less than some of the other players, but all in all I thought I played pretty solid in that stretch when it did get pretty windy.”

England's Cara Gainer is five shots off the lead after a 67, with compatriot and defending champion Georgia Hall a further two strokes back following a 68.

Anannarukarn slipped from joint first to 39th after a horror round of 79 to sit on one-under for the tournament.

The prize fund for the tournament is US$5 million (NZ$8 million) and the winner takes home US$750,000 ($NZ1.2 million) – a significant increase since its inception in 2020.

Ko has David Jones by her side after he replaced Derek Kistler as her caddie. She won the Saudi Ladies International in 2021 but didn’t contest last year’s tournament.

After her opening round, she joked that it was “cool to see I have an officially under-par round as a Mrs”, in reference to her recent marriage to Chung Jun in her native South Korea.