Jon Rahm wins PGA Tour tournament, Tiger Woods finishes in 45th place

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Monday (NZT).

Jon Rahm returned to No. 1 in the world on Monday (NZT) by winning the Genesis Invitational with a performance that left no doubt who’s playing the best golf.

Caught in a battle with hometown favourite Max Homa at Riviera, Rahm delivered two big moments with a 45-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 14th and then a tee shot to 2 feet for birdie on the par-3 16th.

He closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Homa, finishing at 17-under 267.

“Pretty incredible,” Rahm said. “(To win) at a golf course with this legacy, this history and hosted by Tiger Woods, is such an honour.”

READ MORE:

* Lydia Ko reaps massive financial reward after victory in Saudi Arabia

* Lydia Ko relinquishes lead at Saudi Ladies International after mixed round

* Tiger Woods had a tough time at Riviera - even when healthy



Patrick Cantlay got within one shot on the back nine until two bogeys. He had a 67 to finish alone in third, moving him to No. 4 in the world.

Woods had four bogeys in an eight-hole stretch and shot 73 to tie for 45th.

His success was measured in progress. It was his first time playing 72 holes since the Masters last April – Woods only played twice more since then as he tries to cope with leg and back injuries that will make PGA Tour appearances rare. He did not know if he would play again before the Masters.

Ryan Kang/AP Jon Rahm putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

Woods still had the largest gallery all the way to the end, thousands of fans packed on the hill over the 18th green to watch him close out with a par in that familiar red shirt under a black vest.

And then the spectators turned their attention to a terrific duel between Rahm and Homa, each with two victories on the PGA Tour this season.

Rahm now has five wins in his last nine starts worldwide, dating to his win in the Spanish Open. He has not finished out of the top 10 in his last 10 tournaments. It was his third win in five starts on the PGA Tour this year, and he already has earned more than $14.5 million the last two months.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Jon Rahm celebrates with his wife, Kelley, and their two sons, Eneko and Kepa, after winning The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Meanwhile, Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45, winning the Chubb Classic for the fifth time.

The 65-year-old Langer matched his age with a closing 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner. He holds the top three spots on the list.

Langer also won Chubb titles in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2022. Stricker shot a 66, and Harrington closed with a 65.