NZ golfer Danny Lee tipped to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee is set to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf rebel tour, according to US reports.

Lee, 32, who plays on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour star Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele are joining the LIV Golf League, ESPN reported its sources saying.

However, social media also suggests Lee, who won the 2015 Greenbrier Classic in a playoff for his only win on the PGA Tour, might be joining LIV only on a ‘’3-tournament deal’’, with his future participation depending on how he fares in those tournaments.

LIV Golf begins its second season in Mexico next week and is expected to announce its player additions when four more team rosters are released early this week.

Lee is also still listed on the PGA schedule for this weekend’s Honda Classic at Palm Beach. He played in the Genesis Invitational this week and missed the cut after being 3-over at the end of second round.

Lee was big news on the golf scene when he became the youngest winner of the US Amateur Championship in 2008, aged 18 years and one month, eclipsing Tiger Woods, who was six months older when he won the same tournament in 2004.

Born in South Korea, Lee came to New Zealand with his family when he was eight, and was raised in Rotorua.

Another of NZ’s big name golfers, Ryan Fox, has been critical of LIV’s incursion into the golf world.

“It’s a mess, isn’t it?,’’ he said in August.

“Obviously a lot of big names have come out against it in Tiger [Woods] and Rory [McIlroy] and those guys, and I’m probably in that boat.

”I think it takes away from the traditions of golf that you earn everything on merit, in making cuts and earning your way on tour, that’s a big part of our game,” he said.