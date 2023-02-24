Kiwi golf star credits sport as his 'saviour' for keeping him out of wheelchair

Guy Harrison says golf has kept him mobile.

"Golf has been my saviour"

That's how world-ranked Kiwi all abilities golfer Guy Harrison assesses the impact the game has had on his life, saying it has kept him mobile despite doctors saying he should be in a wheelchair.

The No 2-ranked all abilities player in Aotearoa tells The Podium podcast he suffered a huge seizure as a three-year-old that left him with brain damage and cerebral palsy.

After being told by doctors that he would end up in a wheelchair, his mum and PE teacher dad went away to think of a sport that could keep him walking.

Harrison would start playing as a five-year-old at the local nine-hole course in Napier, with just two clubs.

"I used to go out with dad every Friday after school. I just started loving the game,” he says.

Supplied Harrison's swing is reminiscent of Gary Player's.

"Always the big goal was I need to beat dad."

Through his teens, Harrison mixed golf and swimming to keep his limbs moving.

The bachelor of sport and exercise science student does battle physical tiredness later in rounds and has had to adapt his swing to one that's reminiscent of the great Gary Player.

Supplied Guy Harrison started playing as a five-year-old with just two clubs.

"A lot of coaches say you have to transfer the weight to your front foot and with my front (left) foot not having any balance. I would swing up, swing through and take a few steps after my shot.

"It looks a little bit weird, but due to not having any balance in my legs it works out well for me."

Well enough to take him to a world ranking of No 8 net and 69 gross in the Word Ranking for Disabled players (WR4GD), which tracks the results of players over a two-year-period.

For the full interview with Guy, listen in the player above or click here.