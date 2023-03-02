'We're still in shock': Death of his caddie still raw for Steven Alker ahead of NZ Open

Kiwi golfer Steven Alker celebrates with his late caddie Sam Workman after winning the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club in Texas last year.

The emotion is still raw, the shock still present.

Steven Alker will carry a heavy heart when he tees off at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook on Thursday, less than a month after his caddie died suddenly.

Sam Workman, who worked with the Kiwi pro the past four years, died aged 55 on February 5, a week after he was diagnosed with liver cancer. It had spread to his stomach.

A key cog in Alker’s incredible debut year on the PGA Tour Champions, which he capped by winning the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, Workman is bound to drift in and out of Alker’s mind during the second tournament he’s played since his death.

“Just emotionally. It was just so sudden, that’s the thing. We’re still in shock, just trying to support the family and be there,” Alker said ahead of his first tournament in New Zealand since 2019.

Workman wasn’t ever going to carry his bags this week. Rather, wife Tanya was set to do so. However, a botch up with her flight from the US has handed the job to Chisholm Links golf centre coordinator MacKenzie Gibson.

As for who will step into Workman’s shoes after the $1.7 million New Zealand Open, he is in no rush to appoint a permanent replacement for the man who was there for his dramatic rise from grinding on the Korn Ferry Tour to dominating the PGA Tour Champions, bagging 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts last season.

Michael Thomas/Photosport Kiwi golfer Steven Alker on the eve of the New Zealand Open at Millbrook.

In the meantime, wife Tanya and his trainer will fill in when he returns to the US.

“I’m just going to take my time. There is no rush. It’s going to be hard to fill his shoes.

"I don't know if I'm trying to find someone exactly like Sam, it's going to be hard, but someone like his personality. He was very good at just being out there and staying calm and being in control of the situation.”

Alker paid tribute to Workman, a fan of the world series champion Houston Astros, during the Chubb Classic last month, when he finished in a share of eighth in his first tournament without him.

His bag, the same one Workman carted around, was adorned with an Astros sticker, while Alker donned a cap representing the major league baseball team.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Steven Alker pays tribute to his late caddie, Sam Workman, by donning a Houston Astros cap at the Chubb Classic last month

"Just a very loyal guy. He played golf, he had a passion for the game, too. All those things combined, he just wanted to be out there. Very calm in situations,” Alker said.

Much has changed since Alker was last in New Zealand (2019), most notably his move to the tour for those aged 50 and above.

Based in Arizona, he made a whopping US$3.5 million (NZ$5.6) last year, the second most by any player in tour history.

Now, having opted to skip the more lucrative Cologuard Classic and return home for his national open, he’s the favourite to bag the Brodie Breeze Trophy, last won by a Kiwi in 2017 (Michael Hendry).

“I think I’ve just maintained things, just got smarter the last four years, got to know my game even better,” the 51-year-old said.

Michael Thomas Kiwi golfer Steven Alker pictured during a practice round at Millbrook ahead of the New Zealand Open.

“It feels good, whether it’s better, certain places it is. Probably short game is maybe a little better, putting has been better. I’ve maintained length (290 yards off the tee), which is important these days.”

Alker is grouped with fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier, 24, who on Tuesday raved about what the man old enough to be his father had achieved last year, for the opening round. The pair will tee off at 8.13am on Thursday.

Accustomed to playing with only those aged 50 and over, there are younger opponents than Hillier for Alker, too, including 14-year-old Aucklander Ryan Xie.

“It's a strange dynamic. Just to come back and be playing as well as I have been, and [being] one of the favourites

“You've got a 14-year-old qualifier, so you've got that huge range. That's what golf is about now, you've got the young kids, and you've still got us older guys still trying to play as well."

The 102nd New Zealand Open

Where: Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown

When: Thursday-Sunday Format: Pro-am. 156 players alternate between Remarkables and Coronet courses for their opening two rounds, before the top-60 plus ties play a composite course for the final two rounds at the weekend.

The tournament is a co-sanctioned event on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules, and in partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

Purse: $1.7 million