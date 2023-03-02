'Definitely nervous': 14-year-old Auckland golfer Ryan Xie braces for NZ Open tilt
Ryan Xie isn’t kidding himself – the nerves are going to be difficult to contain when he stands on the first tee block at Millbrook Resort on Thursday afternoon.
And fair enough. After all, the 14-year-old Auckland teenager is the youngest player in the 156-strong New Zealand Open field this year.
A member of the Remuera Golf Club, he hadn’t planned to compete, not before he holed a nine-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in the final NZ Open qualifying event, at Cromwell Golf Club on Monday.
“Definitely nervous,” the teenager said shortly before heading out for a practice round at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort on Wednesday afternoon.
"I wasn't really expecting to qualify. I just thought I'd give it a good shot on Monday. I was pretty ecstatic. I told everyone about the news."
Xie is the youngest player since then 13-year-old Jae An qualified for the 2002 New Zealand Open, held at Paraparaumu Beach.
He carded six birdies and an eagle en route to his scorching six-under 66 in Cromwell, topping a field which included a bunch of professionals.
His final birdie propelled him clear of a logjam of players at five-under, ensuring a playoff wasn’t needed on a day four qualification spots were up for grabs.
So, how does one of six amateurs in the field go about competing in the $1.7 million tournament?
"The pressure, the scary thing is it’s going to be increased. I just need to keep calm and play like I normally play,” Xie said.
"A lot of holes you can't take driver off it [tee], you have to strategically plan your second shot going on to the green."
That’s a similar train of thought to that of 51-year-old favourite Steven Alker, while New Zealand Open tournament director Michael Glading called it a “thinking man’s golf course”.
At the other end of the scale from Xie is 2017 winner Michael Hendry, 43, Alker and 52-year-old David Smail, the oldest competitor in the field.
Then there are the likes of 24-year-old Daniel Hillier, who has joined Ryan Fox as the second Kiwi with full European Tour status this year.
"It's been massive. I got off to a decent start. Haven't quite had any magic over the weekends, but I'm making cuts out there and feeling pretty comfortable,” Hillier said of his start on the second-biggest tour in the world.
"I think the courses are just more demanding, really. The pins are tucked, they're firmer and faster, and there is a lot more rough. You just have to be on, and if you're not you pack your bags pretty early. It's definitely an eye-opener out there. I am getting used to it. Obviously, you've got to be a bit more careful, you can't just go flag hunting every day."
The 102nd New Zealand Open
Where: Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown
When: Thursday-Sunday Format: Pro-am. 156 players alternate between Remarkables and Coronet courses for their opening two rounds, before the top-60 plus ties play a composite course for the final two rounds at the weekend.
The tournament is a co-sanctioned event on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules, and in partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.
Purse: $1.7 million