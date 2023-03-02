'Definitely nervous': 14-year-old Auckland golfer Ryan Xie braces for NZ Open tilt

Fourteen-year-old Auckland golfer Ryan Xie is the youngest player in the NZ Open field this year.

Ryan Xie isn’t kidding himself – the nerves are going to be difficult to contain when he stands on the first tee block at Millbrook Resort on Thursday afternoon.

And fair enough. After all, the 14-year-old Auckland teenager is the youngest player in the 156-strong New Zealand Open field this year.

A member of the Remuera Golf Club, he hadn’t planned to compete, not before he holed a nine-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in the final NZ Open qualifying event, at Cromwell Golf Club on Monday.

“Definitely nervous,” the teenager said shortly before heading out for a practice round at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort on Wednesday afternoon.

"I wasn't really expecting to qualify. I just thought I'd give it a good shot on Monday. I was pretty ecstatic. I told everyone about the news."

Xie is the youngest player since then 13-year-old Jae An qualified for the 2002 New Zealand Open, held at Paraparaumu Beach.

He carded six birdies and an eagle en route to his scorching six-under 66 in Cromwell, topping a field which included a bunch of professionals.

Chris Symes/Photosport Auckland teenager Ryan Xie, left, qualified for the New Zealand Open and is the youngest (14) in the field at Millbrook year.

His final birdie propelled him clear of a logjam of players at five-under, ensuring a playoff wasn’t needed on a day four qualification spots were up for grabs.

So, how does one of six amateurs in the field go about competing in the $1.7 million tournament?

"The pressure, the scary thing is it’s going to be increased. I just need to keep calm and play like I normally play,” Xie said.

"A lot of holes you can't take driver off it [tee], you have to strategically plan your second shot going on to the green."

That’s a similar train of thought to that of 51-year-old favourite Steven Alker, while New Zealand Open tournament director Michael Glading called it a “thinking man’s golf course”.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images Wellington’s Daniel Hillier is among the Kiwi hopefuls at this year’s New Zealand Open in Millbrook.

At the other end of the scale from Xie is 2017 winner Michael Hendry, 43, Alker and 52-year-old David Smail, the oldest competitor in the field.

Then there are the likes of 24-year-old Daniel Hillier, who has joined Ryan Fox as the second Kiwi with full European Tour status this year.

"It's been massive. I got off to a decent start. Haven't quite had any magic over the weekends, but I'm making cuts out there and feeling pretty comfortable,” Hillier said of his start on the second-biggest tour in the world.

"I think the courses are just more demanding, really. The pins are tucked, they're firmer and faster, and there is a lot more rough. You just have to be on, and if you're not you pack your bags pretty early. It's definitely an eye-opener out there. I am getting used to it. Obviously, you've got to be a bit more careful, you can't just go flag hunting every day."

The 102nd New Zealand Open

Where: Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown

When: Thursday-Sunday Format: Pro-am. 156 players alternate between Remarkables and Coronet courses for their opening two rounds, before the top-60 plus ties play a composite course for the final two rounds at the weekend.

The tournament is a co-sanctioned event on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules, and in partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

Purse: $1.7 million