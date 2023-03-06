Watch: Miffed Australian golfer hits two balls in bizarre incident at NZ Open

Aussie golfer Shae Wools-Cobb had a forgettable final day at the New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

Shae Wools-Cobb’s face said it all. What the heck just happened?

The Australian was miffed after a bizarre moment during the final round of the New Zealand Open on Sunday, when he struck two golf balls with his wedge.

One was his. But unbeknown to the Queenslander, a second ball buried in the deep rough at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort lay beneath as he eyed the green.

Wools-Cobb could barely believe his eyes after his swing, as a second golf ball appeared on impact and flopped a few metres to his right.

He wasn’t penalised, as some users on social media pondered, not that it mattered during what was a miserable day for the bloke who went into the final round of the $1.7 million tournament with a two-stroke lead.

After all, Wools-Cobb’s dream of winning his first tournament as a pro and pocketing $297,000 had already gone to the wolves after dropping five shots through the first four holes.

His ugly 7-over 78 relegated him to a share of 26th, eight shots behind Australian winner Brendan Jones.

SKY SPORT Brendan Jones bags the NZ Open trophy in Arrowtown.

The ninth Aussie winner in the past 10 editions of the tournament pulled clear of a congested top-10 during a wacky final round to finish three-strokes clear of a pack of four golfers tied for second, including Kiwi Ben Campbell.

Having snuck into the weekend on the cut line (4-under), Jones finished with rounds of 62 and 66 to finish 18-under the card.

“I don't know what happened, but I've won it and I played some pretty awesome golf, for an old guy anyway. It's a dream come true,” the 48-year-old said.