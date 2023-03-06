Watch: Miffed Australian golfer hits two balls in bizarre incident at NZ Open
Shae Wools-Cobb’s face said it all. What the heck just happened?
The Australian was miffed after a bizarre moment during the final round of the New Zealand Open on Sunday, when he struck two golf balls with his wedge.
One was his. But unbeknown to the Queenslander, a second ball buried in the deep rough at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort lay beneath as he eyed the green.
Wools-Cobb could barely believe his eyes after his swing, as a second golf ball appeared on impact and flopped a few metres to his right.
He wasn’t penalised, as some users on social media pondered, not that it mattered during what was a miserable day for the bloke who went into the final round of the $1.7 million tournament with a two-stroke lead.
After all, Wools-Cobb’s dream of winning his first tournament as a pro and pocketing $297,000 had already gone to the wolves after dropping five shots through the first four holes.
His ugly 7-over 78 relegated him to a share of 26th, eight shots behind Australian winner Brendan Jones.
The ninth Aussie winner in the past 10 editions of the tournament pulled clear of a congested top-10 during a wacky final round to finish three-strokes clear of a pack of four golfers tied for second, including Kiwi Ben Campbell.
Having snuck into the weekend on the cut line (4-under), Jones finished with rounds of 62 and 66 to finish 18-under the card.
“I don't know what happened, but I've won it and I played some pretty awesome golf, for an old guy anyway. It's a dream come true,” the 48-year-old said.