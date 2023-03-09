Ryan Fox takes on the iconic island green capable of chewing up and spitting out the best

What: Players Championship. Where: TPC Sawgrass, Florida. When: Friday (12.50am) – Monday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport

So far, so good for Ryan Fox when it comes to staying out of the drink on one of the most famous holes in golf.

Of course, keeping his ball dry on the iconic No 17 at TPC Sawgrass and landing it on the island green during a practice round is one thing. Doing it during the US$25 million (NZ$40 million) Players Championship is another.

After all, 925 balls have been lost in the water surrounding the green at the tournament in Florida since 2003, including a staggering 93 in 2007 alone.

But Fox, who will tee off his opening round at 2.29am on Friday (NZT), at least landed his tee shot safe and left of the pin during his practice round on Wednesday, which doubled as his first attempt at arguably the most iconic hole in golf.

READ MORE:

* Steven Alker sets sights on maiden appearance at PGA Championship

* 'I don't know what happened': Australian Brendan Jones wins wild New Zealand Open

* Canterbury amateur Kazuma Kobori best placed Kiwi to halt Aussies' NZ Open streak

* 'Golf is weird': Canterbury amateur Kazuma Kobori leads Kiwi charge at NZ Open



Listed at 137 yards (125.2m) on the scorecard, players need to muster 132 yards of carry to find the front of the green, while it’s 158 yards to the back of the putting surface.

“I’ll take this for my first attempt on the iconic 17th at TPC Sawgrass,” Fox captioned a video he posted on social media, showing his tee shot.

It’s an unforgettable and intimidating hole, one capable of chewing up and spitting out the best golfers in the world.

Look no further than Tiger Woods in 2019, 18 years after he holed a superb putt on the same hole, one some maintain is the best putt of all-time, on his way to victory.

But four years ago, a month before his famous triumph at the Masters at Augusta National, he twice found the drink on his way to a quadruple bogey which doomed his challenge.

Ahead of this week’s Players Championship, dubbed the “fifth major”, the PGA Tour conducted an experiment in which 95 amateur golfers played the hole. Almost 60% hit their ball into the water on the day.

Ranked 32nd in the world, Fox heads into his second PGA Tour event in as many weeks on the back of finishing tied for 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Florida.

His best result on the world’s most lucrative tour in 21 tournaments came with a US$325,000 (NZ$523,100) pay day, significantly more than the $297,000 he’d have made if he’d returned home and won the New Zealand Open.

Fox typically supports the national open in Arrowtown, but this year couldn’t turn down the opportunity to play in a tournament he only earned an invitation to due to his top-50 ranking.

Fresh from a breakthrough year on the European Tour, and having ticked off one of his big goals (breaching the top-50), the 36-year-old is chasing another life-long goal – full PGA Tour status.

Warren Little/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox pocketed $523,100 for his share of 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

He sure showed he can mix it with the big guns last week.

After making the weekend on the cut line (2+), he shot 5-under in his final round to finish 4-under the card and power up the leaderboard, five shots off the pace set by American winner Kurt Kitayama.

Fox did, however, beat Spain’s world No 1 Jon Rahm by five strokes, as well as fancied Americans Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, amongst others.

“That’s where [PGA Tour] the best players play, that’s where you want to play,” Fox told Stuff ahead of the new season.

Including the Players Championship, Fox has 11 more starts lined up on the PGA Tour this year, including the four majors and a bunch of invitational events (provided he remains in the top-50), and the Scottish Open (co-sanctioned with the European Tour).

Each start comes with the opportunity to earn more starts and stack up all-important FedEx Cup points - the top 125 at the end of the year earn a card for the following season. Winning a PGA Tour event comes with a minimum two years exemption.