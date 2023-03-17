Newsable today: Golf balls that are too good, dyslexia provisions, excavator acrobatics, Fun Fact Friday

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Newsable is all about what everyone’s talking about. High brow, low brow, exclusives, analysis and hot takes - it’s a fresh way to get up to speed on the day’s big stories, delivered in a uniquely Stuff way – at 6am each weekday. Here’s what you need to know about today.

Mōrena koutou, happy Friday and perhaps more importantly, happy St Patrick’s Day! To kick things off, here’s a song, here’s a poem, and here’s a clip from The Simpsons.

We tee off today with a story that’s dividing the golf world: is the game too easy for the swole among us? And is the solution to change up their balls? Puns abound!

Elsewhere, in the UK, an interesting case: a dyslexic man who stopped getting shifts as a security guard after he repeatedly turned up late has won a judgement in court, with the judge saying he was being discriminated against based on a disability. So where’s Aotearoa at in its provisions for people with dyslexia?

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and you’re in the vicinity of Feilding you could do a lot worse than heading to the Central Districts Field Days - from 8.30am today the main attraction is going to be an obstacle course for excavators, where these colossal machines have to pour a cup of tea and slam dunk a basketball. No, seriously.

And of course it’s Fun Fact Friday - vote for whose fun fact you think is best on the Instagram page, just search @newsablenz.

Have a good one, see you Monday.

On the Stuff Agenda today: