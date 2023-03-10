Tiger Woods may hate fame but he keeps fanning its flames

Erica Herman, centre, with Tiger Woods and Woods’ daughter Sam after a ceremony at the White House in 2019 during which President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods.

ANALYSIS: Tiger Woods won US$15 million (NZ$24.5m) last year from a PGA Tour scheme designed to reward the golfers who attract the most attention. He barely lifted a finger because of injury, but the focus has rarely softened since the day the two-year-old version appeared with James Stewart and Bob Hope on American television. He does not just push the dial. He spins it.

The court documents filed on behalf of Erica Herman, his ex-girlfriend, have provided a new torrent of unwelcome attention. On Monday her lawyer filed a civil cover sheet in the Circuit Court of the 19th Judicial Circuit in Martin County, Florida. Woods was named as the defendant. A few boxes were crossed. Yes, it concerned contract and indebtedness; yes, monetary remedies were being sought; yes, it was related to an eviction case filed in October between Herman and Woods's Jupiter Island-based trust. The last question was: "Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?" The yes box was crossed.

It should be pointed out that no allegations of abuse have been made against Woods in these documents. And he has not responded to the most recent filing. All we know is Herman is using the "Speak Out Act" in a bid to nullify the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that she signed at the beginning of their relationship in 2017. The act provides an exemption to NDAs if sexual abuse or harassment are involved.

It may be that someone else involved in the eviction case is accused or that this is merely Herman's attempt to clarify the extent of the NDA. Woods may not have done anything at all, but the fact his long-term partner has gone to court, citing Speak Out, adds to one of sport's more complicated stories.

After Herman's efforts to quash the NDA had become public, it emerged that she had filed a case in October against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust. On that occasion the "no" box was crossed for any sexual abuse allegations. Again the nature and truth of these allegations are to be determined, but they make remarkable reading.

"Specifically, by trickery, agents of the defendant [the trust that owns Woods' Jupiter mansion] convinced the plaintiff [Herman] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of the address," the October court filing read.

It goes on that the agents frightened her away from returning and "attempted to justify their illegal conduct" by paying for a hotel for a short period. Her belongings were removed, more than US$40,000 in cash was "misappropriated" and "scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money" were made. Oh, and given the five years left on an oral tenancy agreement and the rental value of the Hobe Sound mansion, damages were likely to top US$30m.

Woods's trust responded by seeking arbitration rather than going to court, claiming there was no tenancy agreement and Herman was merely living in the mansion until Woods "terminated the relationship".

Rob Carr/Getty Images Herman and Woods walk together during a foursome match during the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in 2017.

Inevitably, this sort of news leads to lots of psychoanalysis by proxy, or Twitter character assassinations, but Ian Poulter once gave perhaps the most accurate assessment of Woods. "I have the utmost respect for what he has done, but I don't personally know Tiger Woods," he told me. "I don't know if any of us do." Woods is the great unknowable. The greatest. He gives away little in press conferences other than health reports, a bit of swing talk and, when the time is right, an obvious love of his children.

The writer Wright Thompson wrote one of the best essays on Woods. "He hates being famous," he once said. "He hates it. There is a space between the person he always was and the person they needed to package and sell."

Woods's old friend Notah Begay said the attention was oppressive, suffocating and cyclical. "When things are going well everyone loves him and when things are going bad it seems everyone hates him," he said in an interview.

Of course, Woods has not helped himself. His infidelity involved the National Enquirer, a scorned wife wielding a golf club and a car crashed into a fire hydrant. He craves a life away from the tabloids but tosses them raw meat. In 2017 a police mugshot was emblazoned over TV screens after he had been found in his stationary car with five drugs in his system. These included painkillers, and pain has been a thread of the past decade. All those back operations hurt like hell. He thought he might be done. Then he came back and won the Masters in 2019 and tied Sam Snead's record 82 PGA Tour wins. He seemed to relax. It was assumed all was well with Herman. And then he wrecked his car at 85mph (136kph) in 2021.

His press conference at the Masters will be the most packed. Especially so now. Whether or not these apparently dramatic court documents amount to a mountain or a molehill, it is impossible to imagine Woods stilling the needle any time soon.

