Watch: Danny Lee holes incredible putt for $6.3 million win on LIV Tour

Danny Lee sinks incredible putt to pocket $6.3 million in first win in eight years.

As far as clutch putts go, they don’t get much bigger than Danny Lee’s winner in Tucson on Monday.

The Kiwi golfer rattled a putt in from off the edge of the green to walk away with a whopping US$4 million (NZ$6.3 million) in prize money.

Talk about making an early mark on LIV Golf, the controversial and lucrative tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, he joined last month after battling on the PGA Tour.

“I am speechless right now. Honestly, I wasn't even looking at the individual score all day...I was just looking at how our team was going,” Lee said moments after winning his second start of the new LIV season via a playoff.

"This individual victory means a lot, I haven't won since 2015 and I felt like winning’s just not my thing, but today changed that...it's just good to see I'm capable of playing some good golf again."

Lee did it the hard way, starting the third and final round four shots off the lead, before finishing 9-under the card and tied with Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen.

The four-way playoff was quickly whittled down to three at the Gallery Golf Club in Arizona when Ortiz dropped out after the first hole, and Lee had a golden opportunity to win it on the second playing of the 447 yard par four 18th.

LIV GOLF Danny Lee celebrates his LIV win.

However, having hit a lovely wedge on his approach, he couldn’t step up and drain the birdie putt that would have sealed it then and there.

“That was a very makeable putt. He’s probably fighting a few gremlins about now,” LIV Golf chief executive and commissioner Greg Norman said while the players were carted back to the 18th tee.

But Lee, who has been known to lose his cool on the course under pressure, kept his cool and hit a booming tee shot.

His approach sailed right of the green and wasn’t what he was after. Not that it mattered after he opted to putt from the second cut for a monster payday.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Danny Lee Overall celebrates winning the LIV Invitational in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday NZT.

As soon as the ball rattled off the flag pole and dropped in the cup, Lee held his arms aloft and soaked up the moment as teammates sprayed him with champagne.

It was the type of euphoria Lee hadn’t tasted since 2015, when he won the Greenbrier Classic in West Virgina – the only PGA Tour win the 2008 US amateur champion mustered in 11 full seasons.

Lee, who made roughly as much coin on Monday as he made the past four seasons on the PGA Tour, jumped ship to LIV last month for the 2023 season, in time to cash in on the $405 million (63%) increase in prize money.

Each LIV event has a purse of $25 million – $20 million for the individual event and $5 million for the team event.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Danny Lee bagged his first tournament win since 2015 on Monday (NZT).

“LIV is the next-best thing to have happened to golf. Look at how much [money] we are playing for every week all around the world now. Every tour is getting better players, more money. As a player you just can't complain right now,” Lee told Golf Digest after signing up.

This year’s schedule has 12 more events, all of which will be played over 54 holes, won’t include cuts and will pay the 48th and last player in the field $120,000.

Lee is on the Iron Heads team with Kevin Na (captain), Scott Vincent and Sihwan Kim. The top team at the end of the season pockets $16 million.

Lee, Na, Vincent and Kim finished third at Tucson, where a field featuring renowned golfers Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, amongst others, competed.