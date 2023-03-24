Ryan Fox beaten in second game of WGC Match Play tournament in Texas

Ryan Fox of New Zealand drives off the second tee during day two of the World Golf Championships Match Play at Austin Country Club.

Ryan Fox needs a win – and another result to go his way – to force a playoff as he seeks to advance to the sudden-death phase of the WGC Match Play tournament in Texas.

The New Zealand star was beaten 2&1 by Andrew Putnam of the US on Friday morning (NZ time) in his second Group 7 match – after leading 1-up through 13 holes.

Fox bogeyed the par-4 14th hole to allow Putnam to level the head-to-head battle and his rival then birdied the par-4 15th hole to go 1-up. The pair both made par on 16 before Putnam birdied the par-3 17th, as Fox made par, to seal victory.

Fox will play Will Zalatoris – who has lost his first two matches – on Saturday morning (NZ time), needing a win and for Harris English (1-1) to hand Putnam (2-0) his first defeat of the tournament. That would force a three-way playoff.

The New Zealander opened the tournament at the Austin Country Club with a 2&1 win over English.