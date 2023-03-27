Danny Lee on Ryan Fox, LIV Golf, politics and why he doesn't need the money

Danny Lee sinks incredible putt to pocket $6.3 million in first win in eight years.

Fed up with a faltering body and hindered by mental demons fuelling a toxic and negative mindset, Danny Lee is done with the PGA Tour in a playing capacity.

However, despite the lack of harmony between the tour he played on for 11 seasons and the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour Lee now earns his coin on, one thing hasn’t changed – his support and belief in fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox’s quest to earn his PGA Tour card.

So, when Fox tees off in the Masters next month, Lee will utilise a break in his schedule to tune in from his Las Vegas home and watch the world No 36 go to work at Augusta National.

“I have a good feeling about him. I feel like he’s capable of winning anywhere in the world right now the way he’s playing. He’s hitting it good, his short game is good, he’s found a way to putt a little better,” Lee said, adding Fox remained a good friend of his.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins out on the PGA Tour right now.”

Lee knows what it’s like to do so, and how hard it is to accomplish. He won the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia in 2015. A second victory on the world’s largest tour never followed.

The 32-year-old ended an eight-year drought last week, a month after friend and Iron Heads teammate Kevin Na convinced him to join LIV Golf, the lucrative tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Danny Lee celebrates his LIV Tour win at Tucson last week.

Lee pocketed a cool US$4 million (NZ$6.3 million) for winning at Tucson in his second start, the same amount up for grabs in each of the tour’s 14 events, which come with a $25 million purse – $20 million for the individual event and $5 million for the team event.

The source of the eye-watering money has resulted in accusations of sportswashing and criticism of players who jumped ship, including Lee.

“I’m not really into talking about politics or anything like that. That’s never been in my interest,” Lee countered.

“Yes, the money is better. But I didn’t really need the money. I played on the PGA Tour for 11-plus years and I made $16 million and my pension is all setup. I don’t have to worry about the money for the rest of my life.”

LIV GOLF Danny Lee celebrates his LIV win in Arizona last week, when he holed a long-range putt to win a playoff.

Lee, who has signed a multi-year deal with LIV and celebrated last week’s win with dinner on the Las Vegas Strip, insists it’s the team element and the reduced schedule behind his decision to join a tour made up of events played over 52 holes, don’t include cuts and pay the last (48th) player in the field $120,000.

Recently divorced from Yoomi Kong, Lee battled various injuries, including fractured ribs, in recent years, and recorded 18 withdrawals on the PGA Tour.

“I have no bad things to say about the PGA Tour, other than I played so many weeks in a row. I wasn't playing well enough to take a month off or anything like that. I had to chip away for my points to get to top 50 on the FedEx or top 100 on the FedEx.

“Now, I don't have to worry about that. I can practice more and take time off, I can get ready for the next event and go over with a fresh mind and body. I can put 110% in."

Luke Walker/Getty Images Danny Lee believes it’s only a matter of time before fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox, pictured, wins on the PGA Tour.

Essentially, Lee has gone from scrapping to keep his PGA Tour card across 26-28 events a year, all while lacking self-belief, to having 14 three-day tournaments, including LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange between April 21-23, at event close to home for Kiwi golf fans.

It’s that schedule which has led to some referring to LIV as a “retirement tour”, one big names such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith feature on.

“You get to watch all the best players in the world for three days. There is music everywhere, the spectator tents and the way they set up things is unbelievable,” Lee said, scoffing at the “retirement tour” tag.

Who knows, LIV could even come to New Zealand one day – Lee didn’t rule it out – although chances are he’ll line up in the New Zealand Open for the first time since 2009 beforehand.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Danny Lee pocketed US$4 million after winning the LIV Golf event in Arizona last week.

Criticised by tournament Michael Glading this month for not supporting the national open, Lee said that would change now that it wasn’t sandwiched between two PGA Tour events he couldn’t afford to miss in the past.

”The schedule was not letting me. I could have done it, but skipping 2-3-4 weeks on the PGA Tour, you will drop 20-30-40 spots.

“I would love to play in the New Zealand Open. Yes, for sure.”