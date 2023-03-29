My All Blacks great dad helped save my pro golf career, says Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox, left, says dad Grant helped inspire him to carry on playing.

On the eve of his first appearance in golf’s most famous tournament, Kiwi Ryan Fox has recalled how his father, All Black great Grant Fox, intervened to save his professional career before it really got going.

Ryan Fox, who will tee off in the US Masters at Augusta on Friday next week (NZ time) after rising to No 34 in the world, is the latest big-name guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast with Simon Bridges this week.

Beaming in from the States by videolink, the pair discuss how he overcame imposter syndrome when rubbing shoulders with golf’s biggest stars, copping stick from top Irish golfers about the form of the All Blacks – and a former prime minister’s role in his preparation for the Masters.

Asked if there was ever a time when he wanted to quit professional golf, Fox was honest about his second year as a pro on the Australian PGA tour in 2013.

“I struggled a little bit. I got to the end of the year and… I needed a good week to keep the [tour] card. Ours is based on the money list. If you don't finish high enough up the money list, you don't have a job [a place on the tour] for the following year.”

He was facing a three-tournament run (Australian PGA, Australian Masters and Australian Open) at the end of the year to keep his tour card but missed the cut at the PGA.

“I've gone, ‘I don't know if I can keep doing this’.”

Cue some sage words from dad Grant, a Rugby World Cup winner and one-time record point scorer for New Zealand, who went on to be an All Blacks selector.

Stuff Ryan Fox and Simon Bridges talked about what it’s really like to be one of the world’s best golfers.

In his role as his son’s caddie at the Masters, Grant Fox started by asking his son why he played.

“I'm like, ‘well, it's supposed to be fun’. He's like, ‘is it fun’?

“I'm like, ‘no’, with a few extra words in there, ‘I hate it’.”

Challenged by his dad to have fun during the tournament, Fox finished fifth in a strong field full of Australia’s biggest stars returning from the American PGA Tour.

“If I hadn't had that week, I may not be here right now in the States, I might be at home somewhere with a normal job.”

Listen to the full interview via the audio player above, or click here.