Sir John Key makes cameo in Ryan Fox's preparations for Masters at Augusta

Ryan Fox, right, says Sir John Key is a lot of fun on the golf course.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key has made a surprising cameo in top Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox’s build-up for his first appearance at the US Masters.

Fox beamed into Stuff’s Generally Famous with Simon Bridges podcast by videolink from the US, where he’s continuing to prepare for his first crack at the revered Augusta course in the opening round of the Masters on Friday (NZ time).

After securing a chance to compete for the winner’s green jacket by rising to No.34 in the world, Fox says his priority was to play Augusta before tournament week, to “as bad it sounds, get the novelty out of the way”.

“So once I get to tournament week, I can just kind of treat it like a normal tournament.”

Unexpectedly, Fox was one of seven Kiwis playing the course in Georgia over the two days he was there.

Sir John, who in the words of Bridges “moved heaven and earth to get on” at Augusta, joined Fox for one of the two rounds he had at the course.

Stuff Ryan Fox chatted with Simon Bridges about what life is really like as a top golf pro.

“He'd arrived the night before and he was a bit tired. It was just having a bit of a hit around.”

Fox, 36, says he’d previously played with Key, who went viral in December after hitting a hole-in-one at a charity event.

“He's great fun to be around on a golf course. He absolutely loves it.

“It's cool to see someone with that much passion for the game.”

Listen to the full interview with Ryan Fox – which also covers why he turned down big money from LIV Golf - via the audio player above, or click here.