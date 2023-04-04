Austria's Sepp Straka makes hole in one in Masters practice round at Augusta

Austria's Sepp Straka made a rare hole in one on the 12th as he warmed up for this week's Masters at Augusta National.

Sepp Straka isn’t expected to win The Masters.

But the Austrian golfer already has a highlight from Augusta National after making a rare hole in one on the 12th during a practice round on Tuesday morning (NZ time).

Straka’s tee shot on the tricky par-3 – protected by water and a bunker in front of the green – took a couple of small hops and rolled into the hole, to the delight of Straka, fellow practice group members Abraham Ancer, JT Poston and Chris Kirk, and a large gallery.

It’s been 35 years since the 12th hole was aced during The Masters tournament, by Curtis Strange.

Straka, ranked 32nd in the world, is making just his second career Masters start this week, after finishing tied for 30th in his debut last year.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Sepp Straka of Austria made a hole in one in his practice round for The Masters. (FILE PHOTO)

The first men’s golf Major of the year tees off on Friday morning (NZ time), with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox making his Masters debut.