Ryan Fox's long road to a prized spot at Augusta National

He's making his debut at the Masters in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ryan Fox can forget living the Masters dream in his head or on his Xbox. Playing in the major everyone wants a piece of at Augusta National is finally about to become a reality.

Magnolia Lane – the 300m long entry lane lined with 122 magnolia trees planted in the 1850s, the notoriously difficult stretch of holes between 11-13 known as Amen Corner, and the white jumpsuits caddies are required to wear – it’s all very much real for the Kiwi golfer.

“It really is a dream come true,” as Fox put it when he returned from holiday last January and opened his Masters invitation.

Fox certainly couldn’t be blamed if he needs to do a double-take and shake himself back to reality when he stands on the first tee in the only major he hasn’t yet competed in at 4.36am Friday morning (NZT).

After all, his journey there has been a long and windy one, a ride he considered disembarking from during the pandemic, before putting together a memorable 2022 to arrive at his destination full of confidence and at the top of his game.

He’s shed what he calls “imposter syndrome”. The 2022 Seve Ballesteros Player’s Player of the Year on the European Tour feels he belongs after previously questioning his worthiness while competing at past majors.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Kiwi Ryan Fox during a practice round at Augusta National this week ahead of the Masters.

“Whereas you look at last year and how I played consistently, something would be wrong if I didn't feel like I deserved to be here. It's nice, I know a lot more of the guys as well, so there's a bit more comfort level in that,” Fox told BBC recently.

Bagging two wins on the European Tour, four second placings and a third, plus another three top-10 finishes en route to finishing second in the Race for Dubai, and a cool €3,365,304.74 (NZ$5,571,076.91) in prize money will do that.

As will flashing on the world’s biggest tour, which is precisely what Fox has done since turning his focus to earning a PGA Tour card this year and finishing in a share of 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and tied for 17th at the WGC Match Play.

The 36-year-old has 133 FedEx Cup points to his name through four starts, good enough for 138th in the rankings, but 18 points outside the all-important 125th spot required to earn a card next year.

Of course, the World No 37 could bypass that qualifying method by winning one of the seven PGA Tour events he’s set to compete in this year and snare a two-year exemption.

“That’s where the best players play, that’s where you want to play,” Fox said of his goal to earn full status.

Should he do so, the big-hitting Kiwi will be familiar to more fans after featuring in multiple posts from the tour’s official social media channel, including one of the keen angler reeling in a bass off the 13th hole at the Austin Country Club, the same hole he hit driver to within 5 feet from 309 yards during the WGC Match Play.

It warranted another video, on top of the one which asked fans to describe his swing in three words, a post viewed more than 2.6 million times.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Kiwi Ryan pictured on the 13th hole during a practice round at Augusta National, Georgia, this week.

Grouped with Americans Harris English and Billy Horschel to start the tournament, Fox has both dreamed of playing Augusta and done so on his Xbox countless times, mastering the 12th hole, a short par 3 renowned for its difficulty due to swirling winds and a narrow green protected by Raes Creek in front and azaleas behind.

But it goes without saying that taming the hole responsible for Tiger Woods’ worst score (10) on any hole in his career will be a different beast in reality.

Fox doesn’t need told the middle hole at Amen Corner is also where Arnold Palmer hit his tee shot into Rae’s Creek and made triple bogey en route to blowing a five-hole lead at the 1959 Masters, or that Greg Norman’s double-bogey on the same hole contributed to his extraordinary meltdown – he blew a six-shot lead and finished second behind Nick Faldo – in 1996.

Matt Slocum/AP Five times Masters champion Tiger Woods pictured during a practice round at Augusta National this week.

Before a practice round this week, Fox took the opportunity to pick the brain of American Larry Mize, who won the Masters the year Fox was born (1987) after holing a 42m chip for birdie to deprive Norman in a playoff.

Watching what the preceding group does on No 12 was the advice Mize gave Fox, as he told Sky Sport.

"It's quite often a hole that people get wrong with the wind and seeing what the group in front does can often dictate, to an extent, what you do.

"If they're long, maybe it's playing a bit shorter than it looks and vice versa, and how to deal with the emotions, and embrace and enjoy the experience.”