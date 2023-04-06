The Podium: Grant Fox is rapt son Ryan chose golf over rugby

Grant Fox will be at Augusta to support son Ryan when he debuts in the Masters this week

All Blacks legend Grant Fox will beam with pride at Augusta National this week watching his son Ryan make his Masters debut, and he’s thankful his junior chose not to follow his footsteps into rugby.

“It’s a hard road for children of parents in the same sport. In a different sport it's an easier path because you’re carving your own destiny. There’s no judgement compared to your old lady or old man. I was chuffed,” Fox snr told The Podium podcast.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Former All Black Grant Fox is pleased his son Ryan chose golf over rugby.

“He did come and ask ‘would you mind if I didn’t play [rugby]’. That’s Ryan, he’s a polite boy thinking that somehow I might not be that happy, but I was rapt he chose something else.”

The World Cup winning first-five said his son first showed interest in golf as a child, and started taking the sport seriously in his early teenage years, often spending weekends at the local club with friends playing a few rounds, then collecting stray golf balls to “replenish” his stock.

He's making his debut at the Masters in the early hours of Friday morning.

Although 36-year-old Ryan is playing in the biggest tournament of his career so far, and on the biggest golfing stage, Fox snr said while there’s a “few butterflies”, there are no expectations and regardless of the result he’s proud of his son’s achievements.

“We are very proud of him. He’s worked very hard. It’s been a dream of his since he was a little boy. A long time ago I was the little kid dreaming of playing in a black jersey, his dream was always the Masters. I know what it’s like to finally get there. We’re chuffed for him,” he said before flying out to the US.

“We’re excited. We’re not going over with any expectations. Just the fact he’s there, he’s achieved that dream and we get the chance to witness it. Whatever happens, happens. If we don’t get weekend golf, it doesn’t matter, we’ll still be extremely proud. Weekend golf is a bonus.”

In the early days Fox senior would caddy for his son, and “the father/son thing would get tense at times out of a desire for him to do well”, but they managed to “iron it out”. These days, Fox junior has a dedicated team around him “critical” to helping him succeed, and there’s no need for advice from dad.

“What he just needs to know is that we are there ... It will be a special time.”

Ryan Fox is a late starter at the Masters at Augusta, teeing off at 4.36am NZ time Friday. He’s been partnered with Americans Billy Horschel and Harris English for the first two rounds.

