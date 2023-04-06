Seamus Power stuns with back-to-back holes-in-one at Masters par-three contest

The luck of the Irish? Or just someone with a special power?

Ireland’s Seamus Power has pulled off the incredible, making back-to-back holes-in-one at the Masters par-three contest.

The world No 34 stole the show during Thursday’s (NZ time) traditional nine-hole pre-tournament event, immediately backing up one ace with another on the newly-renovated Augusta National course.

After firstly sending his tee shot on the eighth spinning back into the hole, the 36-year-old spent little time basking in the glory, stepping up to the ninth and remarkably repeating the feat to close out his round in ultimate style.

READ MORE:

* The Podium: Grant Fox is rapt son Ryan chose golf over rugby

* Ryan Fox's long road to a prized spot at Augusta National

* For the first time, Tiger Woods knows he cannot win the Masters



“It's a dream come true," Power said.

“Obviously, to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there.”

In notching his 15th and 16th aces of his career, Power became just the third player in history to make consecutive holes-in-one at the Masters curtain-raiser, following in the footsteps of Claude Harmon (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002).

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Seamus Power celebrates his second hole-in-one during the Masters par-three contest.

“Being able to share it with my brother out there, that was probably the best part,” said Power, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, who will play his second Masters after finishing tied for 27th last year.

The odds of a professional golfer making a hole-in-one on a given par three are considered to be about 3000 to one.

There were three other holes-in-one during the par-three event, including a bizarre one to defending champion Scottie Scheffler, with the world No 1’s tee shot plunging straight into the cup after he and playing partners Tom Kim and Sam Burns had teed off simultaneously on the ninth.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson bagged one on the fourth, while eventual winner Tom Hoge, who with a six-under 21 beat Watson by a shot, scored one on the eighth.

Hoge, the American world No 26, will be out to overturn history, with no player since the event started in 1960, having become Masters champion after claiming the par-three honours.

Kiwi Ryan Fox finished in a three-way tie for fourth, with a four-under effort, ahead of his Masters debut, which gets underway at 4.36am Friday (NZT).