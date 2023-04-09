Ryan Fox toughs it out in 'brutal' third round as rain suspends play at Masters

On a day when temperatures plummeted and the rain got heavier, Ryan Fox kept his head above water at the Masters.

When Sunday’s (NZ time) third round was suspended due to inclement weather, the Kiwi maestro was even-par through 11 holes after mixing some good and bad putting, and a few wayward tee shots with splendid saves.

He sits in a three-way tie for 14th, at three-under, after a pair of bogeys and a pair of birdies through his first half dozen holes, then five-straight pars before the horn finally sounded to get the players off the course.

The forecast for what will be a marathon final day is good, as Brooks Koepka will look to close out a maiden Masters title. The 32-year-old sits atop the leadearboard at 13-under, with a four-shot lead on Jon Rahm, who has a three-shot advantage over American amateur Sam Bennett, with that trio all having 12 holes to complete in their penultimate rounds.

As for Fox, who had battled through flu-like symptoms in his second round, he can look to better Danny Lee’s 17th-place effort from 2016, which is the best at the Masters by a New Zealander since Frank Nobilo’s fourth-place in 1996.

The world No 37 began his third round with a missed five-foot putt for par, but quickly made up for it two holes later with a 25-foot beauty for birdie.

Mark Baker/AP Ryan Fox watches his tee shot on the fourth hole of his rain-hit third round at the Masters.

After then having a nine-footer lip out on No 4, he had another bogey in the books, but again two holes later he picked the shot back up thanks to a fantastic tee shot on the 180-yard fifth getting him to within six feet.

And while the rain worsened and he kept slicing off the tee, Fox managed to keep his composure and get himself out of trouble on every occasion, with some fine work through the trees.

The same couldn’t be said for Tiger Woods. Having been relieved to make a 23rd successive Masters cut, tying the tournament record, he then looked as though he couldn’t get off the course fast enough after making back-to-back double bogeys for the first time ever at Augusta National. He was in last place, 22 shots behind.

Koepka faced a 10-foot par putt on the seventh green when play was halted. Rahm had about eight feet for birdie. There is a long way to go.

“I’m not too concerned about playing 29 holes or however many holes we’ve got left,” Koepka said. “It’s part of the deal. I’m pretty sure I’ll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don’t think anybody should have a problem with that.”

The lasting image was thousands of spectators under their green-and-white Masters umbrellas moving slowly in unison towards the exit.

There was plenty of entertainment in the short window of golf, most of it in the morning when the second round was completed.

David J. Phillip/AP Patrons leave the course after play at the Masters was suspended.

Temperatures didn’t quite reach 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius). The rain and wind made it feel worse, and playing conditions were so severe that hardly anyone could reach the par 5s. Some players were hitting fairway metal on the par-four 18th.

Cameron Young summed it for some three dozen players who were forced to handle the rain, the cold and a course that played longer than it ever has on Saturday morning.

“It’s basically impossible,” Young said. “I really don’t know what you’re supposed to do.”

Players lost tee shots to the right because of water on the face of the club – even after wiping it dry before they hit. Shots were skidding across rain-soaked greens. The ball was going nowhere.

Koepka was among the fortunate who finished his second round in the warm breeze on Friday before the bad weather moved in and changed everything.

While it was the first time at the Masters that two players finished 36 holes at double digits under par, this felt more like survival.

There was a brief respite in the rain, and then out came the umbrellas not long after the third round began.

Sam Bennett, who at eight-under 136 had the lowest 36-hole score by an amateur since Ken Venturi in 1956, promptly bogeyed his opening two holes.

“It was brutal out there,” Bennett said. “I think they honestly could have called it about 45 minutes earlier, but they tried their best.”

Having to complete the third round on Sunday morning is not unusual. The last two times for weather delays on Saturday (2005 and 2006), play resumed and was stopped by darkness.

The forecast for Sunday should allow for the Masters to finish as scheduled. But even as rain clears, it is sure to leave a softer Augusta National that can be attacked.

Patrick Cantlay and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick were three-under for the second round, the best of scoring on this miserable day. They were tied for fourth, along with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, still eight shots behind.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Greenskeepers remove water on the 18th green during the second round at Augusta.

Phil Mickelson also was in the mix. The three-time Masters champion had two early birdies before giving them back. He was in the group at four-under par and headed to the back nine when play was stopped.

Woods ended Saturday morning with two bogeys and started Saturday afternoon – he was in the last group on the back nine – with another one. But it really got ugly at the end. His wedge to the 15th spun off the green and into the water. And on the par-three 16th, with a front right pin, he went well left and into the water.

But in only his fourth tournament since last year’s Masters, he was still playing. He joined Fred Couples and Gary Player in the Masters record book with his 23rd-straight cut made. Couples carved out his own spot in the book. At age 63, he became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters.

– Additional reporting AP